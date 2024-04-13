Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Park Bo-ram Passes Away, RIIZE Announces Comeback Plans And More

Park Bo-ram tragically passed away at the age of 30, as confirmed by her agency on April 12. The singer’s sudden demise occurred the previous evening. According to a statement from the Namyangju Police Station, she was at a private gathering with two friends, drinking. During the gathering, around 9:55 PM, the singer went to use the restroom, but did not come back out for a prolonged period of time. Concern arose and when a friend went to check on her, she was found unconscious, slouched over the sink. Emergency responders were called, and Park Bo-ram was swiftly taken to Hanyang University Guri Hospital. Unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at 11:17 PM. The police are initiating further investigation and are planning to conduct an autopsy.