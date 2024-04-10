TWICE's Nayeon To Make A Solo Comeback After 2-Year Hiatus? JYP Entertainment Issues A Statement

Renowned for her captivating visuals and unparalleled talent, TWICE member Nayeon embarked on a solo career in 2022, whilst continuing to captivate fans as part of the globally acclaimed K-Pop girl group. Now, recent reports have hinted at her potential comeback as a soloist, sparking immense excitement within her fan-base all over the world.
On April 9, a South Korean media outlet reported that Nayeon is preparing for her solo comeback, which is scheduled for release in June of this year. This was also fuelled by the fact that earlier this week, the singer was revealed as one of the featured artists in the line-up for the WATERBOMB 2024 music festival in South Korea, scheduled for July 7. This announcement has stirred speculation that she may be gearing up for a summer comeback.
Interestingly, if this is true, it would mark two years since the launch of her debut solo mini-album, ‘IM NAYEON,’ along with its popular title track ‘POP!’ back in June 2022.
Later that day, her agency, JYP Entertainment, confirmed the reports to be true, and stated, “It’s true that Nayeon is currently preparing a solo album, but the release date has not yet been set,” adding, “We will let you know when it has been decided.”
In case you didn’t know, Nayeon’s career as a soloist began two years ago with the release of her debut EP, ‘IM NAYEON.’ Her debut mini-album touched upon all music genres, and featured collaborations as well, garnering more listeners. She also became the first member of TWICE to venture into a solo career, and garnered substantial popularity as a soloist.
As for her journey with the girl group, she debuted in 2015 as a member of JYP Entertainment’s nine-member girl group TWICE. She takes on the role of the lead vocalist, dancer, and center. With anticipation building for the band’s comeback, there is also great anticipation for Nayeon’s comeback as a solo singer.