Art & Entertainment

TWICE's Nayeon To Make A Solo Comeback After 2-Year Hiatus? JYP Entertainment Issues A Statement

JYP Entertainment reacts to reports of TWICE's member Nayeon making a solo comeback.

Advertisement

Instagram
TWICE's Nayeon Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Renowned for her captivating visuals and unparalleled talent, TWICE member Nayeon embarked on a solo career in 2022, whilst continuing to captivate fans as part of the globally acclaimed K-Pop girl group. Now, recent reports have hinted at her potential comeback as a soloist, sparking immense excitement within her fan-base all over the world.

On April 9, a South Korean media outlet reported that Nayeon is preparing for her solo comeback, which is scheduled for release in June of this year. This was also fuelled by the fact that earlier this week, the singer was revealed as one of the featured artists in the line-up for the WATERBOMB 2024 music festival in South Korea, scheduled for July 7. This announcement has stirred speculation that she may be gearing up for a summer comeback.

Advertisement

Interestingly, if this is true, it would mark two years since the launch of her debut solo mini-album, ‘IM NAYEON,’ along with its popular title track ‘POP!’ back in June 2022.

Later that day, her agency, JYP Entertainment, confirmed the reports to be true, and stated, “It’s true that Nayeon is currently preparing a solo album, but the release date has not yet been set,” adding, “We will let you know when it has been decided.”

In case you didn’t know, Nayeon’s career as a soloist began two years ago with the release of her debut EP, ‘IM NAYEON.’ Her debut mini-album touched upon all music genres, and featured collaborations as well, garnering more listeners. She also became the first member of TWICE to venture into a solo career, and garnered substantial popularity as a soloist.

Advertisement

As for her journey with the girl group, she debuted in 2015 as a member of JYP Entertainment’s nine-member girl group TWICE. She takes on the role of the lead vocalist, dancer, and center. With anticipation building for the band’s comeback, there is also great anticipation for Nayeon’s comeback as a solo singer.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: Bus Falls Into Mine Pit Killing 11 Passengers, Injuring 20 Others In Durg; CM Vishnu Deo Sai Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Lalu Prasad's 2 Daughters Among RJD Candidates; CM Shinde Thanks Raj Thackeray For Extending Support
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32