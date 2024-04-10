TWICE's Nayeon To Make A Solo Comeback After 2-Year Hiatus? JYP Entertainment Issues A Statement

On April 9, a South Korean media outlet reported that Nayeon is preparing for her solo comeback, which is scheduled for release in June of this year. This was also fuelled by the fact that earlier this week, the singer was revealed as one of the featured artists in the line-up for the WATERBOMB 2024 music festival in South Korea, scheduled for July 7. This announcement has stirred speculation that she may be gearing up for a summer comeback.