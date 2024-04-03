HyunA’s agency, AT AREA, released a firm statement following the targeted attack faced by the singer. In their statement, the agency noted that they will not tolerate this behaviour and will take legal action against the perpetrators. The agency shared the statement on their Instagram. AT AREA said, “We are constantly monitoring and investigating malicious posts to protect our artists. Recently, we have identified numerous malicious posts spreading false information, malicious defamation, slander, and sexual harassment directed at our artist HyunA, and we inform you that we will be taking strong action against these.”