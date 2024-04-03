Popular Korean pop singer HyunA recently confirmed her relationship with Yong Jun-hyung. Following the dating confirmation, the singer was bombarded with malicious posts that targeted her. Some of the posts were defaming and they also included unwanted sexual comments about her. Her agency has sprung to action and has released a firm statement.
HyunA’s agency, AT AREA, released a firm statement following the targeted attack faced by the singer. In their statement, the agency noted that they will not tolerate this behaviour and will take legal action against the perpetrators. The agency shared the statement on their Instagram. AT AREA said, “We are constantly monitoring and investigating malicious posts to protect our artists. Recently, we have identified numerous malicious posts spreading false information, malicious defamation, slander, and sexual harassment directed at our artist HyunA, and we inform you that we will be taking strong action against these.”
Take a look at the statement by AT AREA here.
The agency continued, “We are strengthening our monitoring and investigating while also carefully reviewing reports submitted by fans. We will consider and pursue all possible legal actions, both civil and criminal, through Shinwon Law Firm against anyone who undermines and damages the artist’s reputation.” They urged fans to support HyunA by sending and reporting the malicious posts.
“We deeply appreciate the support of fans who cherish AT AREA and HyunA. We will always do our best to protect our artists. We ask for your continued interest and love in the future,” added the agency in its statement.
HyunA signed up with AT AREA in November 2023.