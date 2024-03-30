Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: j-hope Releases His Dance Docu-Series To Lee Sang-yeob Ties The Knot And More

The past week in Korea has been abuzz with noteworthy events. From j-hope dropping his raw and authentic docu-series ‘Hope on the Street’ to ‘Sixth Sense’ actor Lee Sang-yeob tying the knot, we have you covered.
Here are the top five newsmakers in the entertainment industry of the week, all the way from South Korea.
Lee Chae-min Confirms Dating Ryu Da-in
Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in, who met on the set of ‘Crash Course in Romance,’ have confirmed that they are seeing each other in real-life. On March 24, a video surfaced online purportedly depicting the two individuals, believed to be the stars, enjoying a stroll together. Soon after dating speculations between the two began, both Lee Chae-min’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, and Ryu Da-in’s agency, Aground, acknowledged their relationship and confirmed the news. Their agencies stated that they “began their relationship as colleagues and are now exploring a deeper connection with mutual positivity.” Soon after, the actress even addressed their relationship and revealed that they tried to keep it a secret, but she’s grateful for the support they have received.
j-hope Drops Docu-Series & Special Album
On March 28, the BTS rapper dropped his docu-series ‘Hope on the Street,’ which delves into his dancing journey and collaborations with various dancers all across the globe. The six-part docu-series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, the next day, to complement the series, j-hope released his special album, ‘Hope on the Street Vol. 1,’ which features a total of six tracks, which sees collaborations with Jung Kook, benny blanco & Nile Rodgers, HUH YUNJIN, JINBO the SuperFreak, and Gaeko & Yoon Mirae. The last track is the main one from the album, and also has a music video of its own.
Lee Sang-yeob Ties The Knot With Non-Celeb Girlfriend
Lee Sang-yeob has officially tied the knot with his long-time, non-celebrity girlfriend. The couple exchanged vows on March 24, and the following day, the actor treated his fans and followers to some gorgeous wedding photos while respecting his wife’s privacy. “I met a great person to spend each moment and the rest of my life with. All the time I have left, I will love and be happy without any regrets. To everyone who blessed me on my first day of married life, I want to share a greeting that I am sincerely grateful. Thank you very much to all my fans, friends, and family for always supporting me. I will repay you as a person who has grown even more and as an actor.”
NewJeans Announces Comeback And Japanese Debut
NewJeans has a busy year ahead as announced on March 26. On May 24, they will release a double single with four tracks, including the title track ‘How Sweet’ and another song called ‘Bubble Gum’ and their instrumental versions. Then, on June 21, they will debut in Japan with another double single featuring the title track ‘Supernatural’ and another song titled ‘Right Now’ with their instrumental versions as well. They will hold their first-ever Japanese fan meeting, ‘Bunnies Camp 2024,’ at the Tokyo Dome on June 26 and 27. Later in the year, they will release a new album and plan to go on their first world tour in 2025.
SUGA Begins Basic Military Training
BTS’ SUGA has started his military training as relayed to Dispatch by BIGHIT Music on March 28. The rapper went to the Nonsan Army Training Center for three weeks of basic training. Later, he will do other duties as part of his military service. The statement read, “According to the system of [starting] service in advance, SUGA began his work first. He enlisted in the recruit training centre today.” The ‘Haegeum’ crooner started his military service in September 2023, where he has been doing public service work for six months. Once he finishes this three-week training, he will go back to resuming his alternative service. He is expected to be discharged in June 2025.