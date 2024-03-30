Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: j-hope Releases His Dance Docu-Series To Lee Sang-yeob Ties The Knot And More

Lee Sang-yeob has officially tied the knot with his long-time, non-celebrity girlfriend. The couple exchanged vows on March 24, and the following day, the actor treated his fans and followers to some gorgeous wedding photos while respecting his wife’s privacy. “I met a great person to spend each moment and the rest of my life with. All the time I have left, I will love and be happy without any regrets. To everyone who blessed me on my first day of married life, I want to share a greeting that I am sincerely grateful. Thank you very much to all my fans, friends, and family for always supporting me. I will repay you as a person who has grown even more and as an actor.”