What’s also interesting to note is that the report also mentioned that his fellow bandmate, Jin, took a vacation to bid farewell to the rapper. As BTS’ oldest member, Jin currently serves as a drill instructor at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. Many fans were excited to see the oldest member of the band supporting SUGA by accompanying him to the training centre. Some fans even calculated the distance Jin traveled to meet SUGA, which is about one-third of the country.