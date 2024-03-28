After BTS’ SUGA started his mandatory service as a public service worker in September 2023, fans had been waiting with bated breath to see when the rapper would start his military duty. A recent report reveals that SUGA has, now, begun his military service at the Nonsan Training Centre.
As reported by Dispatch, this training at Nonsan will mark the beginning of his three-week basic military training. The rapper will complete his remaining social service duties after the completion of basic training. Unlike the conventional route where fresh military recruits undergo basic training before starting their assigned roles, the 31-year-old rapper chose to begin his service as a public service worker before completing basic training.
This decision to prioritize public service before basic training represents a strategic option available to enlistees, particularly for those with specific preferences or circumstances. By selecting this route, SUGA had the opportunity to secure the desired positions without the uncertainty that is often associated with the random assignment process during basic training.
BIGHIT MUSIC told Dispatch, “According to the system of [starting] service in advance, SUGA began his work first. He enlisted in the recruit training center today.”
What’s also interesting to note is that the report also mentioned that his fellow bandmate, Jin, took a vacation to bid farewell to the rapper. As BTS’ oldest member, Jin currently serves as a drill instructor at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. Many fans were excited to see the oldest member of the band supporting SUGA by accompanying him to the training centre. Some fans even calculated the distance Jin traveled to meet SUGA, which is about one-third of the country.
As far as professional work goes, amid his ongoing military service, the ‘Daechwita’ crooner has kept his fans engaged with some exciting content. Following the conclusion of the SUCHWITA series, his agency announced his forthcoming concert film– ‘Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE.’ This film will provide fans with an immersive experience, offering a glimpse into the Agust D Tour through electrifying performances.
The BTS member enlisted on September 22, 2023. He is expected to get discharged on June 21, 2025, and make a grand comeback with the rest of his band mates, soon after.