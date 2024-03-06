Watch: BTS' SUGA Announces Global Theatrical Release Of Concert Film 'D-Day: The Movie'

The video has SUGA making the announcement. “It’s been a while and I’m back with a video to share some very special news with our dear ARMY,” SUGA said, adding, “Do you remember SUGA Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ … the finale to my solo tour last summer? The D-Day tour was so meaningful because it told the story of my journey as both SUGA and Agust D. The emotions I felt during the finale are still so vivid, as it was the last concert of the tour. And now, that very D-Day the final concert will be released in theatres worldwide!”