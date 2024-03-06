Watch: BTS' SUGA Announces Global Theatrical Release Of Concert Film 'D-Day: The Movie'

BTS may be on a temporary hiatus, but their content doesn’t stop flowing. After the announcement of j-hope’s docu-series and an album and V’s new digital single – both releasing in March – it’s SUGA’s turn, as he is set to make a global splash on the silver screens. In a surprise video announcement made on March 6 midnight KST, SUGA personally revealed the upcoming premiere of a concert film titled ‘Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE.’
The video has SUGA making the announcement. “It’s been a while and I’m back with a video to share some very special news with our dear ARMY,” SUGA said, adding, “Do you remember SUGA Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ … the finale to my solo tour last summer? The D-Day tour was so meaningful because it told the story of my journey as both SUGA and Agust D. The emotions I felt during the finale are still so vivid, as it was the last concert of the tour. And now, that very D-Day the final concert will be released in theatres worldwide!”
He went on to say, “Can you believe you will relive that emotional day on a huge screen? Needless to say, I’m so happy, proud and excited. I hope you’ll enjoy it as much as the concert meant to me.”
The upcoming film, scheduled to premiere in theatres and IMAX worldwide on April 10 and 13, will feature footage from the BTS rapper’s encore concert held last August in Seoul. On three days, SUGA was joined by bandmates RM, Jimin and Jung Kook a day each and as per a press release, the movie will include their performances too. This tour, spanning 28 shows, was in promotion of the rapper’s solo debut album, ‘D-Day,’ which made its debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in May 2023.
The movie will have a worldwide release, and tickets for the screenings can be purchased starting Tuesday, March 12, at 11 AM ET on SugaTheMovie.com. The website will also reveal the list of all theaters that will screen the film the same day itself.
Nonetheless, this isn’t the ‘Daechwita’ crooner’s first rodeo with films. In 2023, he had unveiled his solo documentary titled ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY,’ which gave insights into his path as a solo artist. The documentary is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.