The BTS rapper paused for a while to express his gratitude for the love and success of Season 1 and is hopeful that there will be a Season 2. Looking back at the memories created since the first episode, which aired in December 2022, he warmly recalled the diverse range of guests from all fields and conversations that made the show what it is, all enjoyed over a glass of beverage, accompanied with some delicious food. His guests spanning 27 episodes included all the members of BTS, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Woozi, TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Taehyun, Hwang Min-hyun, Lee Kang-in, SHINee’s Taemin, Uhm Jung-hwa, IU, Lee Sung-kyung and many more.