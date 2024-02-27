The first season of SUGA’s popular talk show ‘SUCHWITA (Time to Drink with SUGA)’ has come to an end. A special farewell marked the final episode on February 26, featuring SUGA hosting his close friend and esteemed producer, EL CAPITXN.
Throughout the half-an-hour long episode, the dynamic duo delved into their collaborative journey on various songs and shed light on their experiences in the music industry. Amidst cherishing their time together, towards the end, they also took a special moment to bid adieu to the first season of the talk/drinking show.
The BTS rapper paused for a while to express his gratitude for the love and success of Season 1 and is hopeful that there will be a Season 2. Looking back at the memories created since the first episode, which aired in December 2022, he warmly recalled the diverse range of guests from all fields and conversations that made the show what it is, all enjoyed over a glass of beverage, accompanied with some delicious food. His guests spanning 27 episodes included all the members of BTS, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Woozi, TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Taehyun, Hwang Min-hyun, Lee Kang-in, SHINee’s Taemin, Uhm Jung-hwa, IU, Lee Sung-kyung and many more.
He stated with his heart full, “During the opening today, I mentioned that it was a special day. Well, today was the last recording of ‘SUCHWITA’ Season 1. This is the last episode. It was also the last official item on my schedule... December 2022, starting with the whiskey and traditional liquor that Nam-joon (RM) brought, I met and talked to a lot of different people from various fields. There’s going to be a Season 2, right? I hope so.”
As ‘SUCHWITA’ Season 1 concludes, fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of another season with more intimate conversations, heartfelt anecdotes and moments, and potentially many more guests. Until the time SUGA returns from his mandatory military services in June 2025, his fans can binge all the episodes on YouTube on BTS’ official channel.