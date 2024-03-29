The series has an exciting start wherein we are treated to j-hope’s incredible moves. From popping in Osaka to locking in Seoul, house in Paris, hip-hop in New York, and neuron in his hometown Gwangju, his natural grace and dance fluidity aim to mesmerize audiences. The episode sets the foundation for what one should expect from the series. Additionally, j-hope teams up with his former mentor Boogaloo Kin, who is a seasoned professional dancer with over two decades of experience, as they journey together to Osaka. Their journey to Japan continues in the second episode, where popping takes center stage. The rapper dives into the art of popping under the guidance of Gucchon, who is a renowned master in the said dance genre. As he delves further into exploring different dance styles, he comes to understand that the journey ahead won’t be as simple as he thought it would be.