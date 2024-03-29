While it’s widely known that j-hope is the dance leader of BTS, did you know he’s also considered one of the best in the entire K-Pop industry? The rapper-dancer from BTS has released a docu-series amidst his military service, which delves into his passion for dance. Created by the artist himself, the series sheds light on the transition of Jung Ho-seok from being a person aspiring to become a dancer to becoming j-hope, the dance leader of the South Korean band.
‘Hope On The Street’: Story
‘Hope on the Street’ explores j-hope’s journey of rediscovering his love for dance. It also delves into the process of him getting in touch with his true self and his beginnings as a dancer. The docu-series follows his quest to find the passion he once had for dancing. Through it, he travels around the globe and collaborates with some of the best dancers in the industry.
The series has an exciting start wherein we are treated to j-hope’s incredible moves. From popping in Osaka to locking in Seoul, house in Paris, hip-hop in New York, and neuron in his hometown Gwangju, his natural grace and dance fluidity aim to mesmerize audiences. The episode sets the foundation for what one should expect from the series. Additionally, j-hope teams up with his former mentor Boogaloo Kin, who is a seasoned professional dancer with over two decades of experience, as they journey together to Osaka. Their journey to Japan continues in the second episode, where popping takes center stage. The rapper dives into the art of popping under the guidance of Gucchon, who is a renowned master in the said dance genre. As he delves further into exploring different dance styles, he comes to understand that the journey ahead won’t be as simple as he thought it would be.
‘Hope On The Street’: Performances
‘Hope on the Street’ is a docu-series, so there are no rehearsals, no acting, just showcasing things for how they really are. For j-hope, this docu-series is a look back at how much he’s grown as a dancer and how much he still has left to learn, and for his fans, it’s a way to connect with him. The rapper is just pouring his heart out about how he fell in love with dancing because for him, the craft is not just a hobby; it’s a remedy for grappling even through his toughest moments. Even though he’s a well-known idol, he openly talks about his insecurities and stays grounded in his roots in these two episodes, with a strong determination to learn more.
The docu-series, which was shot before the rapper went away to fulfill his mandatory military service, is a reflection on his past and why he decided to debut in the boy band. Like he said in the first episode, “Ho-seok from Gwangju was the real start. Back then, all I could do was dance.” So, it’s interesting to hear directly from him how the art of movement has shaped him, not only as a person but also as an artist. With this, he has lured audiences in to experience a raw and the most authentic side of him.
In these two episodes, popping experts Boogaloo Kin and Gucchon were also introduced. They, too, were given the opportunity to express what the craft of dancing means to them, with them also being given a huge platform to interact with the rapper and showcase their jaw-dropping dancing skills.
‘Hope On The Street’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The docu-series is filled with genuineness. There has been a very honest portrayal rather than a polished narrative. What’s also interesting is that with the backdrop of j-hope’s dancing adventure, the docu-series also celebrates street dance culture and highlights the diverse community of dancers worldwide. Safe to say, Jun-soo Park, in the director’s chair, has worked wonders with this project.
Unlike some BTS documentaries, this series’ raw and unique vibe seems extremely unscripted, with the artist only expressing how he truly feels. Everything feels sincere and is brimming with unfiltered emotions, the truth, and, of course, the rapper’s infectious laughter. Additionally, I love that the definition of the dance genre was also given to make non-dancers understand the difference between various styles.
The camera team has done a fantastic job in capturing all angles, high and low, of the artists’ dancing. The high-action dance sequences have been shot very well, conveying the energy and rhythm of the dance. Even the bustling streets of different cities have been made into characters themselves, which was wonderful to see. Along with that, footage of him dancing in BTS’ old studio is bound to give his long-time fans a tint of nostalgia. As far as the editing goes, it has some ups and downs. For instance, during the interview part, with every sentence, the camera angle was changing, which became a bit distracting. But, on the other hand, the use of the image flipper effect added surrealism and enhanced the visual appeal of the dances.
In addition to showcasing dance moves, the songs chosen to showcase these were perfect. Along with that, j-hope also shared tracks from his latest EP ‘Hope on the Street Vol. 1’, and offered insights into each song’s meaning and how it was created.
‘Hope On The Street’: Cast & Crew
Director: Jun-soo Park
Cast: Jung Ho-seok
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Duration: 2 episodes as of now, approx 25 mins each
Premiere Date: March 28, 2024
Genre: Docu-series
Language: Korean
‘Hope On The Street’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
Overall, ‘Hope on the Street’ is a captivating series featuring smooth-like-butter dance sequences, deep self-reflection, and an ode to street dance culture. At its core, the docu-series is a reminder that personal growth and self-discovery don’t happen overnight; it’s a complex process that requires time. And because of this, the series is curated not only for j-hope’s fans but also becomes a story for everyone about resilience and following your dreams.
*Disclaimer: This review is done after the release of the first two episodes.*