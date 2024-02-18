Last year, BTS’ rapper j-hope discussed on fellow band mate SUGA’s talk show ‘Suchwita,’ about his upcoming documentary titled ‘HOPE ON THE STREET,’ delving into his life and passion for dancing. Since that announcement, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the documentary, or even, any additional information regarding the same, until now.
For his fans, February 18 is a day of celebration in honour of j-hope’s birthday. And as a gift to ARMYs, the ‘More’ rapper at midnight KST, dropped a “coming soon” teaser for the aforementioned documentary, which will be out next month.
Check it out below:
The video starts off with a flashback to him practicing choreography in the past. As the numbers transition from 2015 to 2024, we see j-hope. Subsequently, the phrase ‘2024.03’ is etched, symbolizing his rhythm against Seoul’s nightlife backdrop and marking the start of the project.
‘HOPE ON THE STREET’ continues the legacy of j-hope’s dance practice journal content, also of the same name, which he introduced in 2015. During BTS’ early days, j-hope would upload videos on YouTube to showcase his dance practices and how much dance really means to him. The documentary is expected to shed light on the same, highlighting his journey as the globally renowned band’s main dancer.
BTS’ agency, BIGHIT Music, in a press release on Sunday stated, “j-hope came up with his own idea for this project. He worked on it before beginning his mandatory military service. We hope that fans enjoy this project.”
However, this wouldn’t be j-hope’s first time experimenting with documentaries. Prior to his temporary military enlistment, he released ‘j-hope IN THE BOX’ on Disney+, which sheds light in the creative process and recordings of his solo album ‘JACK IN THE BOX,’ as well as his debut solo performance at Lollapalooza Chicago.
Further information like where to watch or the exact date of release of ‘HOPE ON THE STREET,’ which is a joyous news like a gift to fans worldwide, will be disclosed at a later date.