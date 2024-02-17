Art & Entertainment

J-Hope Steps Out For 30th Birthday, Extends 'Happy Hope Day' Wishes To BTS ARMY - Check Pics Inside

j-hope took a day off from his military service to celebrate his birthday. He shared a series of stories to wish his fans a 'Happy Hope Day.'

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 17, 2024

J-Hope Photo: Instagram
BTS ARMYs are currently busy brainstorming ideas to celebrate the band’s rapper j-hope’s birthday on Sunday, February 18. The star, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, took to his Instagram stories today morning as he took a day off and stepped out on the streets of Seoul.

Out of the three images the ‘Arson’ rapper posted, the first and the second story had a poster of each of him stuck on a pole, which he captioned with “Happy” and “Hope” respectively. The third story featured j-hope himself, donning a denim jacket with a white t-shirt, accompanied by glasses, a beanie, and a face mask, leaning against a glass wall, which also had his poster, and captioned it “Day.” In crux, the message was “Happy Hope Day.”

Check out his stories below:

J-Hope's Instagram Story
J-Hope's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
As for ARMYs, they have come up with a unique initiative to celebrate his upcoming birthday. Named ‘TO ARMY FROM ARMY,’ this cafe event is not only a token of appreciation towards j-hope but also an expressive way to showcase gratitude towards all the members of the South Korean military. Since its inauguration on February 7, the cafe has caught the attention of many high-stature military personnel, including Lieutenant Colonel Jang Min-cheol, the commander of the Baekho Recruit Training Battalion even gracing the cafe with his presence, where he extended his thanks to the ARMYs for their unwavering support.

For those unversed, j-hope enlisted in the mandatory military service on April 18, 2023. Just earlier this month, images of him leading a 20 km soldier ruck march had surfaced which left his fans extremely proud. He is expected to return in 2025.

