'Sixth Sense' Star Lee Sang-yeob Ties The Knot With His Non-Celebrity Girlfriend In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Lee Sang-yeob has been in the Korean entertainment industry since 2017. Being in the industry for more than a decade, he has earned a name for himself. He has starred in many films like ‘The Flu’ and ‘The Day I Died’ to name a few. He has also shown his acting prowess in many dramas like ‘A Little Love Never Hurts,’ ‘Signal,’ ‘Listen to Love,’ ‘While You Were Sleeping,’ ‘My Lovely Boxer’ and more. He’s best known for his appearances on the television show ‘Sixth Sense’ and ‘Trans-Siberain Pathfinders.’ As for the new bride, nothing about her is known to the public.