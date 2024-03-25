'Sixth Sense' Star Lee Sang-yeob Ties The Knot With His Non-Celebrity Girlfriend In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Lee Sang-yeob, renowned for his roles in numerous hit K-Dramas and captivating visuals, recently opened up a new chapter in his personal life. On March 24, the actor exchanged vows with his long-time girlfriend at a wedding hall in Jamsil, Seoul. The event was private, attended only by family and close acquaintances, so as to respect the privacy of his non-celebrity bride.
Last year, the actor’s agency, UB Management, had stated that he would be getting married in March 2024, which got fans excited and happy for him. When details about the bride-to-be were asked, the agency had said, “Lee Sang-yeob has met someone special, with whom he has decided to spend the rest of his life. That’s all that matters.”
The actor had also shared a heart-warming message surrounding his wedding. He said, “I can’t wait to be a husband like Gyu-jin (his character name in ‘Once Again’). I woke up one day and booked a wedding venue. That’s all I did since just being with her makes the perfect sense. It’s a very natural feeling.”
As previously reported, Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Sang-yeob’s co-star from the reality series ‘Sixth Sense,’ served as the esteemed MC for the elegant event. Furthermore, the ceremony was graced with a magnificent congratulatory performance by the folk duo MeloMance and the talented violinist Deniko.
On this special day, fans poured their love and well-wishes upon the newlyweds on social media as glimpses of Lee Sang-yeob’s wedding surfaced online.
Lee Sang-yeob has been in the Korean entertainment industry since 2017. Being in the industry for more than a decade, he has earned a name for himself. He has starred in many films like ‘The Flu’ and ‘The Day I Died’ to name a few. He has also shown his acting prowess in many dramas like ‘A Little Love Never Hurts,’ ‘Signal,’ ‘Listen to Love,’ ‘While You Were Sleeping,’ ‘My Lovely Boxer’ and more. He’s best known for his appearances on the television show ‘Sixth Sense’ and ‘Trans-Siberain Pathfinders.’ As for the new bride, nothing about her is known to the public.
Congratulations to the newlyweds!