Back in September 2023, South Korean sensation Lee Sang-yeob stirred anticipation among his fans when he announced that he will be tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend in March 2024. At that point in time, no details regarding the wedding were revealed.
'Sixth Sense' Star Lee Sang-yeob's Agency Briefly Responds To Reports Regarding The Actor's Wedding
Reports state that Lee Sang-yeob is set to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend in Seoul on March 24.
However, details brimming with excitement about actor Lee Sang-yeob’s forthcoming wedding have surfaced, bringing a touch of warmth to his fans all over the world. His agency has addressed recent reports that have surfaced regarding the wedding date and venue.
OSEN reported that the ‘My Lovely Boxer’ actor and his fiancée are set to tie the knot in a private ceremony at a hotel in Jamsil, Seoul on Sunday, March 24. According to the report, the 40-year-old actor has also recently met with close celebrity colleagues to personally deliver his wedding invitations.
Addressing the report, Lee Sang-yeob's agency, UB Management emphasized the need for privacy in this special chapter of his life. The agency stated, “As previously mentioned, it is true that Lee Sang-yeob will be getting married in March. However, it’s difficult for us to provide specific details regarding the date and venue, as these pertain to the actor’s private life.”
To add to the charm, the wedding is slated to be an intimate affair, given that the bride-to-be is not a public figure. As per various reports, the wedding is expected to be hosted by the renowned star Yoo Jae-suk, a close friend of the actor, adding a special touch to the joyous event.
On the professional front, he has acted in various films and series, which garnered him widespread acclaim. He’s known for his performance in ‘Living Among the Rich,’ ‘While You Were Sleeping,’ ‘A Little Love Never Hurts,’ ‘Signal,’ and also for being a cast member of the variety show ‘Sixth Sense.’