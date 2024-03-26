Art & Entertainment

Lee Chae-min Confirms Dating His 'Crash Course In Romance' Co-Star Ryu Da-in

'Crash Course in Romance' co-stars Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in are officially together.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Netflix
Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in in 'Crash Course In Romance' Photo: Netflix
It’s so rare and wonderful to see chemistry between co-stars blossom into something in real life. Such is the case with Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in, who starred together in the 2023 K-Drama ‘Crash Course in Romance.’ On March 25, their respective agencies confirmed that they are seeing each other.

The confirmation follows a video that surfaced on March 24, which showed two individuals believed to be the stars strolling affectionately. Interestingly, as evident from the video, Lee Chae-min is seen putting on his black jacket for Ryu Da-in, and is also seen carrying her bag. He donned an olive green T-shirt and denim pants, while she wore a denim shirt and pants, with both opting for comfortable sneakers.

Afterwards, both of them took to their individual Instagram accounts and posted pictures of themselves, donning the same outfits as seen in the aforementioned video. Netizens also took to the comments section, affirming that the two were indeed dating and had been spending some time together.

With the dating speculations becoming stronger, and more evident, Chae-min’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST and Ryu Da-in’s agency, Aground, confirmed their relationship. The statement read, “Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in initially started their relationship as colleagues and are now getting to know each other with positive feelings. We kindly request your warm support.”

As of now, it’s unclear how the two met and at what point in time did they start to go out together. Hopefully, more details about the two getting together will be revealed soon.

Work-wise, both of them starred in the hit drama ‘Crash Course in Romance.’ The actor will be making his film debut with ‘Everyday We Are’ and is gearing up for the release of his new Netflix series ‘Hierarchy.’ On the other hand, Ryu Da-in recently appeared in ‘Pyramid Game.’

