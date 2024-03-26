Lee Chae-min Confirms Dating His 'Crash Course In Romance' Co-Star Ryu Da-in

The confirmation follows a video that surfaced on March 24, which showed two individuals believed to be the stars strolling affectionately. Interestingly, as evident from the video, Lee Chae-min is seen putting on his black jacket for Ryu Da-in, and is also seen carrying her bag. He donned an olive green T-shirt and denim pants, while she wore a denim shirt and pants, with both opting for comfortable sneakers.