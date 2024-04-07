Art & Entertainment

iKON's Bobby And Chanwoo To Commence Their Mandatory Military Services; Agency Issues A Statement

iKON's Bobby and Chanwoo are set to begin their mandatory services in May this year. Their agency released a statement.

Advertisement

Instagram
iKON's Bobby and Chanwoo Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular K-pop band, iKon, made their debut in 2015 with ‘Welcome Back.’ Their hit track, ‘Rhythm Ta’ pushed them to success. However, it was ‘LOVE SCENARIO’ which released in 2018, that made them a global sensation. Recently two of the band’s members - Bobby and Chanwoo - have shared an important piece of news with their fans. The two artists have announced their plans to enlist in the military.

Their agency, 143 Entertainment, released a statement that revealed that Bobby will be enlisting on May 21, and Chanwoo will enlist six days later, on May 27. Their statement read, “Hello, this is 143 Entertainment. We would like to thank iKONIC [iKON’s fans] for always giving iKON their endless love, support, and encouragement. [iKON] member Bobby will be entering a military training centre on May 21, and Jung Chanwoo will be [enlisting] on May 27.”

Advertisement

The statement continued, “We ask that you send Bobby and Jung Chanwoo lots of support and encouragement until the day they return after diligently carrying out their military duty. Additionally, we will not be holding an official event [for the fans or press] on the days that the members enlist. We ask for your understanding regarding the fact that they will be entering privately in order to prevent safety-related accidents due to on-site confusion.”

Initially, iKon debuted with 7 members: B.I, Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne, and Chan, and was created through the reality show ‘WIN: Who Is Next’ in 2015 under YG Entertainment. The K-pop band underwent changes in 2019 when B.I left the group to pursue a solo career. Despite the shocking change, iKON continued to be a fan favourite. In December 2022, the members decided to part ways with YG Entertainment and soon after, signed with 143 Entertainment later. The band’s latest release their third studio album, ‘TAKE OFF,’ which was released in May 2023.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained