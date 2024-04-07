Popular K-pop band, iKon, made their debut in 2015 with ‘Welcome Back.’ Their hit track, ‘Rhythm Ta’ pushed them to success. However, it was ‘LOVE SCENARIO’ which released in 2018, that made them a global sensation. Recently two of the band’s members - Bobby and Chanwoo - have shared an important piece of news with their fans. The two artists have announced their plans to enlist in the military.
Their agency, 143 Entertainment, released a statement that revealed that Bobby will be enlisting on May 21, and Chanwoo will enlist six days later, on May 27. Their statement read, “Hello, this is 143 Entertainment. We would like to thank iKONIC [iKON’s fans] for always giving iKON their endless love, support, and encouragement. [iKON] member Bobby will be entering a military training centre on May 21, and Jung Chanwoo will be [enlisting] on May 27.”
The statement continued, “We ask that you send Bobby and Jung Chanwoo lots of support and encouragement until the day they return after diligently carrying out their military duty. Additionally, we will not be holding an official event [for the fans or press] on the days that the members enlist. We ask for your understanding regarding the fact that they will be entering privately in order to prevent safety-related accidents due to on-site confusion.”
Initially, iKon debuted with 7 members: B.I, Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne, and Chan, and was created through the reality show ‘WIN: Who Is Next’ in 2015 under YG Entertainment. The K-pop band underwent changes in 2019 when B.I left the group to pursue a solo career. Despite the shocking change, iKON continued to be a fan favourite. In December 2022, the members decided to part ways with YG Entertainment and soon after, signed with 143 Entertainment later. The band’s latest release their third studio album, ‘TAKE OFF,’ which was released in May 2023.