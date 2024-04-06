Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: SEVENTEEN Announces Comeback Plans, TWICE's Chaeyoung Confirms Dating Zion.T And More

On March 31, on the second day of their ‘Follow: Again to Seoul’ concert, SEVENTEEN’s member Hoshi revealed that the band would be making not one but two comebacks this year. The first one is an album titled ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE,’ which is set to release on April 29. They also released a concept teaser for the same. As for the second comeback, while they haven’t announced the date yet, it’s anticipated to be in the second half of the year.