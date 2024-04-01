SEVENTEEN To Make 2 Comebacks This Year, Drops Concept Teaser Video For Album '17 IS RIGHT HERE'

SEVENTEEN has delighted fans with a surprise comeback announcement during their encore tour concert in Incheon, South Korea. The K-Pop band, which is renowned for their dynamic performances and varied music styles, unveiled plans for not one, but two comebacks this year, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised and jumping out of excitement.
The surprise announcement was made by the band’s main dancer Hoshi during the ‘SEVENTEEN Tour: Follow Again to Incheon,’ which took place at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on March 31. While fans were already anticipating an initial comeback in April, Hoshi’s revelation of a second comeback in the latter half of the year doubled the excitement among CARATs (the band’s fandom name).
Furthermore, at the end of the concert, the band unveiled a teaser video, announcing that their first comeback album ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ will be releasing on April 29 at 6 PM KST.
Then hours later on April 1 at midnight KST, the band’s label, PLEDIS Entertainment, released the first teaser for their upcoming compilation album for global audiences to view as well. The new concept teaser treats viewers to a delightful animated journey through SEVENTEEN’s past releases, providing a trip down memory lane.
Additionally, along with these encore concerts, CARATs can also expect many surprise events which will add on to the hype for the second comeback, for which details have been kept under wraps.
In terms of their performances, the band has a busy year ahead. They will host their ‘Follow Again to Seoul’ concerts on April 27 and 28 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Afterwards, the band will fly out to Japan for performances at Osaka’s Yanmar Stadium Nagai on May 18 and 19, and Kanagawa’s Nissan Stadium on May 25 and 26. The 13-member group will also be seen performing at the Glastonbury Festival from June 26-30 and at Lollapalooza Berlin on September 7 and 8.