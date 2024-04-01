SEVENTEEN To Make 2 Comebacks This Year, Drops Concept Teaser Video For Album '17 IS RIGHT HERE'

In terms of their performances, the band has a busy year ahead. They will host their ‘Follow Again to Seoul’ concerts on April 27 and 28 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Afterwards, the band will fly out to Japan for performances at Osaka’s Yanmar Stadium Nagai on May 18 and 19, and Kanagawa’s Nissan Stadium on May 25 and 26. The 13-member group will also be seen performing at the Glastonbury Festival from June 26-30 and at Lollapalooza Berlin on September 7 and 8.