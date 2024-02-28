The Director of Global Charts & Certifications at IFPI, Lewis Morrison, stated that, “We are delighted to present this year’s IFPI Global Album Award to SEVENTEEN, following the incredible performance of ‘FML’ across the world. The global appeal of K-Pop continues to extend and S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino continue to push the boundaries with their concepts, performances and talent. ‘FML’ and ‘SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN’ were both huge hits across continents and our congratulations go to the group, their team and of course CARATs all over the world!”