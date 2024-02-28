The IFPI, like every year, revealed its Global Album of the Year list, on the basis of the artists’ global sales across streaming, downloads, and physical music formats in the previous calendar year. IFPI, an acronym for The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, provides an overview of global artist, album, and track performance. Now, the organization has announced that K-pop band SEVENTEEN who topped the list, is the recipient of the IFPI’s 2023 Global Album of the Year Award.
The band has bagged their first-ever IFPI Global Charts Award with ‘FML.’ Released in April 2023, the album, which became the most pre-ordered in the history of K-Pop, debuted at #1 in their home country. Additionally, their next album released in October, ‘SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN,’ claimed the eighth position on the Chart.
The Director of Global Charts & Certifications at IFPI, Lewis Morrison, stated that, “We are delighted to present this year’s IFPI Global Album Award to SEVENTEEN, following the incredible performance of ‘FML’ across the world. The global appeal of K-Pop continues to extend and S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino continue to push the boundaries with their concepts, performances and talent. ‘FML’ and ‘SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN’ were both huge hits across continents and our congratulations go to the group, their team and of course CARATs all over the world!”
The rest of the list includes more South Korean acts. Stray Kids’ ‘5-STAR’ claimed the second position with ‘ROCK-STAR’ at the ninth. NCT DREAM debuted on the Charts with ‘ISTJ,’ securing the sixth position.
Taylor Swift, the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year, saw her albums ‘Midnights’ and ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at fourth and fifth positions respectively. Miley Cyrus, who topped the list for Best-Selling Global Single of the Year with ‘Flowers’ also entered the list at the nineteenth place for her latest album ‘Endless Summer Vacation.’
The remaining spots in the Top 10 were secured by North American acts. Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing At A Time’ charted at the third place, with SZA’s Grammy-nominated ‘SOS’ at the seventh place and Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA’ at the tenth place.
Morrison also stated, “Mirroring the other IFPI Global Charts released in the past week, the rankings provide an insight into the dynamic nature of recorded music today, with artists – and their record labels – finding success across genres and geographies, and by leveraging both streaming and physical formats to delight their fans.”