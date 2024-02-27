Reacting to this announcement, Lewis Morrison, Director of Global Charts & Certifications at IFPI, said, “We are delighted to present the IFPI Global Single Award to Miley Cyrus, who produced the song of 2023 with ‘Flowers’. Topping the charts in so many countries simultaneously, the song – along with its message of empowerment -resonated across the world and is the definition of a truly global hit. Congratulations to Miley and her team for this incredible achievement.”