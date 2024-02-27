Miley Cyrus is lately on a roll. The singer’s superhit single, ‘Flowers’, has been announced as the winner of the IFPI Global Single Award for 2023. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) represents the recorded music industry worldwide. They released the list of top 20 singles and shared this news on February 26.
Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ topped the IFPI Global Single Chart, making this her first time to feature in the Top 10. The song which won the Grammy recently was released in January 2023. After its release, the song reached the top position in 29 countries, and by the end of the year, it was seen dominating the charts in the UK, France, and Australia.
Reacting to this announcement, Lewis Morrison, Director of Global Charts & Certifications at IFPI, said, “We are delighted to present the IFPI Global Single Award to Miley Cyrus, who produced the song of 2023 with ‘Flowers’. Topping the charts in so many countries simultaneously, the song – along with its message of empowerment -resonated across the world and is the definition of a truly global hit. Congratulations to Miley and her team for this incredible achievement.”
The director continued, “It is also fantastic to see so many nationalities and genres represented in the IFPI Global Single Chart. It is a wonderful reflection of the wide range of extraordinary artists that – working in partnership with their record labels – are finding international success.”
The IFPI Global Single Chart also saw new artists featured on the list. Rema's ‘Calm Down’ with Selena Gomez was in the second position, while Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma's ‘La Bebe’ was in the sixth position. Taylor Swift, who was named the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year, had two songs in the Top 10: ‘Anti-Hero’ and ‘Cruel Summer. The Weeknd's ‘Die For You’ with Ariana Grande was at the fourth.
The IFPI Global Single Award is presented to the artist whose song sells the most worldwide in a year. This also includes all digital formats such as paid streaming, free platforms with ads, and individual song downloads.