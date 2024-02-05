66th Grammy Awards: Miley Cyrus Wins Best Pop Solo Performance Award For 'Flowers'

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has taken home the trophy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for her song ‘Flowers’ at the currently ongoing 66th edition of the Grammy Awards. This marks the first-ever Grammy win for her.

She edged out fellow nominees Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo.

While accepting her award, she said, “This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic,” Cyrus began, gesturing toward Carey. “Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything”.