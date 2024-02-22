Taylor Swift Makes History; Tops IFPI Global Recording Artist Chart For The Fourth Time

This marks the 11th year of the Awards, with Taylor Swift being the only one who has won the most number of times. This 2023 win follows her wins in 2014, 2019 and 2022. Thanks to the success of her albums – ‘Midnights,’ ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ – the Grammy-winner had a stellar year, where she topped all the musical charts, and broke records with her ongoing ‘Eras Tour.’