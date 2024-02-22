Taylor Swift Makes History; Tops IFPI Global Recording Artist Chart For The Fourth Time

The IFPI, like every year, unveiled its Global Recording Artist of the Year list, based on the artists’ global sales across streaming, downloads, and physical music formats in the preceding calendar year. IFPI, short for The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, offers the most comprehensive overview of global artist, album, and track performance. Now, the organization has announced that Taylor Swift, who topped the list, is the recipient of the IFPI’s 2023 Global Recording Artist of the Year Award.
This marks the 11th year of the Awards, with Taylor Swift being the only one who has won the most number of times. This 2023 win follows her wins in 2014, 2019 and 2022. Thanks to the success of her albums – ‘Midnights,’ ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ – the Grammy-winner had a stellar year, where she topped all the musical charts, and broke records with her ongoing ‘Eras Tour.’
The Director of Charts and Certifications at IFPI, Lewis Morrison, said of Taylor’s win, “We are immensely proud to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award to Taylor Swift for the fourth time, as she continues to redefine the limits of global success. Taylor is a singular talent and her commitment to her craft and her fans is truly phenomenal.”
The rest of the list includes four globally-renowned K-Pop stars as well. SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids have placed second and third respectively, with TOMORROW X TOGETHER and NewJeans entering the chart for the first time at seventh and eighth positions respectively.
Country star Morgan Wallen and American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey have also made their first appearances in the Top 10 IFPI Global Artist Chart. Meanwhile, Drake, The Weeknd, and Bad Bunny have continued to be in the Top 10 since last year’s list.
Morrison also stated, “It is also fantastic to see so many artists entering the chart for the first time, and the return of established acts years after their last appearance. As the global recorded music landscape shifts and new opportunities emerge, record companies continue their work to build global, long-term careers for their artists.”