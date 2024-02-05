As she danced around the stage Tina Turner style, wearing a sparkling silver dress, Cyrus urged the Grammy audience to show some enthusiasm, saying: “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?”

Afterwards, the camera cut to audience members including Oprah Winfrey, who proudly stood and sang the words while pointing to Cyrus, reports Variety.

Cyrus sprinkled in new adlibs toward the end of “Flowers” as she shimmied across the venue and celebrated her first Grammy win while throwing her hands up in joy.