'Wedding Impossible' Actress Jeon Jong-seo Accused Of School Bullying; Agency Denies Allegations

It continued, “As soon as we noticed the post from the online community, we carefully checked the facts with the actress herself and people around her, and we confirmed that the claims in the post are not true at all. We refrained from responding officially as we judged it to be a clear falsehood, but we intend to take strong action against the spread of false information as speculative posts and malicious comments are being written and circulated indiscriminately, causing serious mental harm to the actress and those around her. Therefore, we plan to take necessary legal action through a law firm to protect the actress.”