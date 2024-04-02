Popular K-drama actor Song Ha-yoon has been reeling under the success of her role in ‘Marry My Husband.’ The actor shot to fame with her antagonistic role in this tvN drama. However, she has now found herself in a soup after an anonymous informant accused her of bullying. On the JTBC’s current affairs program ‘Crime Chief’, an anonymous person accused an “actress from a popular drama series that recently ended” of beating them up in school in 2004. The anonymous person claimed to have attended the same high school as the actor.