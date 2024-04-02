Popular K-drama actor Song Ha-yoon has been reeling under the success of her role in ‘Marry My Husband.’ The actor shot to fame with her antagonistic role in this tvN drama. However, she has now found herself in a soup after an anonymous informant accused her of bullying. On the JTBC’s current affairs program ‘Crime Chief’, an anonymous person accused an “actress from a popular drama series that recently ended” of beating them up in school in 2004. The anonymous person claimed to have attended the same high school as the actor.
According to the tip received from the anonymous person, the bullying incident took place when they were in their second year of high school, while Song Ha-yoon was in her third year. The victim claimed that the actor had called them to a playground near a neighbourhood apartment. On the playground, the actor physically assaulted them. The victim claimed that the actor was slapping them continuously for 90 minutes without any explanation.
The victim also revealed that the actor got involved in a second bullying incident after which she was transferred to a different high school. The victim did not reveal the actor’s name, but the show revealed a blurred photo and said, “an actress who left a deep impression on the audience with her villain role.” With this clue, fans have been pinning this incident on Ha-yoon.
Following this, the actor’s agency sprang into action. They released a statement that said, “We want to deliver the agency’s stance regarding the information that was reported regarding our agency’s actress Song Ha-yoon. The agency recognizes the seriousness of the matter, and in order to confirm the truth after receiving the initial report, we called the informant. Afterwards, we requested a meeting through a messaging app in order to confirm the exact truth, but the informant’s side expressed refusal. Therefore, we requested a call, but we did not receive a response.”
The statement added, “After checking the truth with the actress regarding the claims made by the informant, we confirmed that all the relevant information is not true, and that the informant is a complete stranger to her. Currently, the informant’s unilateral claims are causing indiscriminate speculation and presumptions to spread.”
While the agency has denied the matter, the controversy is gaining traction on social media.