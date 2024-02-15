The news of Na In-woo’s delay in military enlistment has sent shockwaves among fans. A section of fans were not aware that the actor had still not completed his military duties. While others are not happy with his decision. One fan wrote, “It’s shocking he hasn’t gone yet despite being born in 1994.” A second fan said, “If he hasn’t gone to the army yet, that means he can’t appear on ‘1 Night 2 Days’ either.” A third fan commented, “I’m sad to think we won’t be able to see him. I hope he returns to ‘1 Night 2 Days’ after being discharged.”