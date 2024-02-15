Actor Na In-woo has been in the news lately. The actor made headlines with his performance in ‘Marry My Husband’ which got the fans talking. Recently, it was reported that the actor will be enlisting for his mandatory military service soon. However, latest reports reveal that the actor has requested a delay in his enlistment.
According to a report by Koreaboo, actor Na In-woo has requested to delay his enlistment into the military to enjoy a vacation with the cast of ‘Marry My Husband.’ tvN has announced an all-expense paid vacation for the cast of the hit K-drama show following its success. The vacation is reportedly in Vietnam. Na In-woo’s representatives have confirmed the report. They said, “We are hoping to join the vacation after receiving permission from the Military Manpower Administration.”
The cast of ‘Marry My Husband’ is set to go on a trip to Vietnam for five days starting on March 10. As reported by Soompi, Park Min-young has confirmed that she will be joining the trip.
The news of Na In-woo’s delay in military enlistment has sent shockwaves among fans. A section of fans were not aware that the actor had still not completed his military duties. While others are not happy with his decision. One fan wrote, “It’s shocking he hasn’t gone yet despite being born in 1994.” A second fan said, “If he hasn’t gone to the army yet, that means he can’t appear on ‘1 Night 2 Days’ either.” A third fan commented, “I’m sad to think we won’t be able to see him. I hope he returns to ‘1 Night 2 Days’ after being discharged.”
Na In-woo’s representatives have not yet commented on when the actor is set to join military duties.