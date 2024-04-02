aespa's Karina And Lee Jae-wook Call It Quits After Five Weeks Of Going Public With Their Relationship

K-Pop group aespa’s member Karina, and popular actor Lee Jae-wook have officially called it quits. The couple, whose romance stirred controversy leading to a ‘dating apology,’ decided to part ways merely five weeks after going public with their relationship, as per a report by Tenasia dated April 2.
Soon after, their agencies confirmed the report and made brief statements about the two splitting up.
The actor’s agency, C-JeS Studios, confirmed, “Lee Jae-wook decided on the breakup in order to focus on the project he is currently filming. The two decided to remain as colleagues who support each other,” further adding, “They will each greet [fans] through good activities from their respective positions going forward. Please show lots of warm interest and support.”
Similar, a source from the singer’s agency, SM Entertainment, commented, “It is true they broke up.”
As per the report by the South Korean media outlet, the reason cited for their split was the mental strain caused by all the hate comments the two were receiving. The couple also expressed regret for their fans who were inadvertently drawn into the controversy. Previously, Karina penned an apology letter to her disappointed fans who initiated a boycott trend against her due to their distress over the handling of the dating news.
As far as their relationship timelines goes, South Korean media outlet Dispatch exposed the couple’s relationship on February 27, after which the former couple’s agencies confirmed the reports. The two reportedly grew closer after attending the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week in January of this year, and continued to see each other after returning to Seoul.
On the professional front, Lee Jae-wook is currently seen in ‘The Impossible Heir’ and will next be seen in ‘Hong Rang.’ As for aespa, the girl group will be embarking on a world tour and is expected to make a comeback in May.