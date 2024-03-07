Amidst Karina And Lee Jae-wook's Romance, Here's Why Dating Isn't Easily Accepted In The K-Pop Industry

The reason this is being talked about again is the relationship confirmation of rookie group aespa’s member Karina with popular actor Lee Jae-wook. After their respective agencies confirmed that they’re seeing each other, it garnered support as well as backlash from fans. It was to such an extent that fans drove a truck to Karina’s agency, SM Entertainment, which had an electronic billboard on it that read, “Is the love given to you by fans not enough? Why did you choose to betray the fans? Please apologize directly. Otherwise, you will see a decrease in album sales and empty concert seats.” Post this, the aespa leader penned a heartfelt apology letter shared on her Instagram and promised to “heal the wounds” she inflicted upon her fan base.