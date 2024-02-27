On February 27, Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that K-Pop girl group aespa’s member Karina and popular actor Lee Jae-wook are in a romantic relationship.
As per reports, the two celebrities allegedly developed a romantic connection after jointly attending a fashion show for luxury brand Prada in Milan, Italy on January 14. An insider told the outlet, “I think it’s fair to say they fell in love at first sight. They fell in love from the moment they met at the fashion show.” Their relationship has been continuing ever since then. It’s also been stated that the two usually meet in the actor’s neighbourhood and have also been papped going on late night walks.
Now, the 25-year-old actor’s agency C-JeS Studios has commented on these reports. They said, “The two are getting to know each other,” adding, “Lee Jae-wook is currently filming [a drama], and as it is his private life, we ask for warm respect to be shown.”
The 23-year-old singer’s agency SM Entertainment also passed a statement very similar to that of the actor’s. “Karina and Lee Jae-wook are getting to know each other.”
On the professional front, Lee Jae-wook debuted in 2018 with ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ and has since become a household name and has garnered a huge fanbase all across the world. He has also appeared in various dramas such as ‘Search: WWW,’ ‘Extraordinary You,’ ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,’ and ‘Alchemy of Souls.’ The actor will next be seen in ‘The Impossible Heir’ and ‘Hong Rang.’
Meanwhile, Karina is the rapper and dancer of aespa, which debuted in 2020. The quartet has achieved back-to-back success with hit songs like ‘Better Things,’ ‘Next Level,’ ‘Savage,’ ‘Girls,’ ‘Spicy,’ and ‘Drama.’ The girl group is now gearing up for their second world tour.