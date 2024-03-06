aespa's Karina Pens A Heartfelt Apology Post Confirmation Of Relationship With Actor Lee Jae-wook

K-pop band aespa’s Karina and actor Lee Jae-wook have officially confirmed their dating status following recent rumours. Both of their agencies have also confirmed the same. While a considerable number of fans are supportive of Karina, there were also some who were angry and disappointed over this.
Now, on March 5, Karina took to her social media to directly address her fans, MYs, with a sincere apology via a handwritten letter, expressing regret for surprising and disappointing them with the relationship news.
She wrote, trying her best to express her apologetic feelings. “Hello, this is Karina. First, I apologize for surprising you greatly, and I wound up [writing this] late because I feel very cautious towards the MYs who must have been very surprised. I know very well how disappointed the MYs who have supported me up until now must be, and I also know that they are feeling upset while thinking back on the things we’ve said to one another. I feel even more sorry because I, too, understand those feelings all too well. I wound up writing this letter in the hopes of conveying my feelings even a little bit. Even though I’m worried that this [letter] may hurt [MYs] one more time, the reason I’m taking the risk and writing this is because I wanted to convey that I am sincerely sorry to the fans who gifted me with the warmest winter of my life from the moment I debuted.”
In addition to extending her heartfelt apologies, Karina recognized the delay in penning down the letter, mentioning her belief that the news might have caught her fans off guard. “Starting now, I want to do a good job filling the places where MYs have been wounded. I have always been sincere towards MYs, and even now, each and every one of you is truly precious to me. Although this letter may be too short to express all of my feelings, thank you for reading it. In the future, I want to show you a more mature side, without disappointing MYs, as I work even harder in my activities.”
She concluded the letter by saying, “Please make sure to eat well, and let’s meet one another in good shape. I’m sorry, and I’m very grateful.”
In February, the Karina and Lee Jae-wook revealed their relationship to the public. They sparked romance rumours when they crossed paths at a fashion show in Milan in January.