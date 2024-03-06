aespa's Karina Pens A Heartfelt Apology Post Confirmation Of Relationship With Actor Lee Jae-wook

She wrote, trying her best to express her apologetic feelings. “Hello, this is Karina. First, I apologize for surprising you greatly, and I wound up [writing this] late because I feel very cautious towards the MYs who must have been very surprised. I know very well how disappointed the MYs who have supported me up until now must be, and I also know that they are feeling upset while thinking back on the things we’ve said to one another. I feel even more sorry because I, too, understand those feelings all too well. I wound up writing this letter in the hopes of conveying my feelings even a little bit. Even though I’m worried that this [letter] may hurt [MYs] one more time, the reason I’m taking the risk and writing this is because I wanted to convey that I am sincerely sorry to the fans who gifted me with the warmest winter of my life from the moment I debuted.”