Premier League 2025-26: Middlesbrough Confirm Rob Edwards Talks With Wolves

Rob Edwards is in talks to become the new Wolves boss from Boro
The ex-Luton Town boss is set to replace the sacked Vitor Pereira
Wolves are bottom of the Premier League, having taken just two points ahead of facing Chelsea
Middlesbrough have confirmed they have agreed terms with Wolves over the departure of head coach Rob Edwards.
Edwards reportedly did not take training at Boro on Friday, and he did not hold his pre-match media conference, either.
Boro, who are fourth in the Championship, take on Birmingham City on Saturday.
And Edwards will not be in the dugout, with Boro having confirmed they are now allowing the former Luton Town boss to hold talks with Wolves.
"Middlesbrough Football Club have, subject to the completion of an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers, given head coach Rob Edwards permission to speak to Wolves," read a club statement.
"We initially rejected an approach from Wolves on the basis that Rob signed a three-year contract with MFC less than six months ago.
"Following discussions with Rob we were disappointed to learn that he wanted to speak with Wolves regarding their head coach vacancy. We have now agreed terms with Wolves, subject to completion of the relevant paperwork."
Edwards only joined Boro in June. He has overseen 14 Championship matches, winning seven of those and losing just twice.
Wolves, meanwhile, sit bottom of the Premier League, having taken just two points ahead of facing Chelsea later on Saturday.