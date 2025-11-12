Premier League 2025-26: Winless Wolverhampton Wanderers Appoint Rob Edwards As New Head Coach

Rob Edwards previously coached Luton Town in the Premier League
Vitor Pereira was sacked after 10 Premier League matches as WOL boss
Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League with just two points after 11 matches
Wolves have appointed Rob Edwards as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Vitor Pereira was sacked after 10 Premier League matches, having failed to win any of them, with a 3-0 loss to Fulham on November 2 proving his final game in charge.
And now, Wolves have replaced Pereira with their former defender Edwards, who left Middlesbrough after just five months at the helm.
Middlesbrough initially rejected an approach from Wolves to speak to Edwards, but granted permission for talks to go ahead after agreeing a compensation deal last weekend.
Edwards led Boro to second in the Championship during his short tenure, losing just two of his 15 league games in charge (W8 D5).
Wolves, meanwhile, sit bottom of the Premier League with just two points after 11 matches, having lost their last four matches in the competition. They are currently eight points from safety.
Wolves remain winless in the Premier League this season (D2 L9), with this just their second league campaign in club history to see them fail to win any of their opening 11 games after 1983-84, a season during which they were relegated from the top flight.
"I know Rob very well, and I have seen his growth in different jobs," Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi told the club's website.
"He's a very good person, he knows the club very well, he knows the city, the fans and he is very talented.
"When he was a youth coach here, he showed his tactical awareness, but after he took first-team jobs, he started to grow his own identity, character and leadership.
"We need to refresh the whole club with a new coach's philosophy, bringing his own identity and ideas, and we can build on that.
"We are at a new chapter for the club, and Rob will be a key piece of that."
Edwards, who made 111 appearances for Wolves between 2004 and 2008 and was interim coach in 2016 following the firing of Walter Zenga, has previous experience in the Premier League with Luton Town.
However, having been promoted through the Championship play-offs, they were relegated after their single campaign, with just six wins overall (15.8% win rate), with an average of 0.7 points per game.
Edwards also won promotion from League Two with Forest Green Rovers in 2021-22 before a short spell in charge of Watford, who sacked him after just 11 games.