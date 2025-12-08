Wolves Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch WOL Vs MUN Match

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Man United in the Premier League
Wolves are still winless in the PL
Ruben Amorim's side have dominated this fixture in H2H meetings
A winless Wolverhampton Wanderers will play host to Manchester United on Monday at Molineux, with both managers under pressure to deliver amid fan pressure and poor form.
Rock-bottom Wolves are still winless in the Premier League and are yet to score a goal in their last five league games. Another defeat to Man United will leave them with an unwanted club record of eight straight league defeats.
As for Ruben Amorim's side, they are eight in the table but their form has been up and down but the Red Devils have done well away from Old Trafford. Wolves boss Rob Edwards will be eager to deliver in front of the home support whereas Red Devils will need a win in order to build momentum.
Wolves vs Man United, Premier League: Head-to-head Record
Total matches: 115
Wolverhampton Wanderers won: 39
Manchester United won: 56
Draws: 20
Wolves vs Man United, Premier League: Kick-off Details
Location: Wolverhampton, England
Stadium: Molineux Stadium
Date: Tuesday, December 9
Kick-off Time: 1:30 AM IST
Wolves vs Man United, Premier League: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Wolves vs Man United, Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Wolves vs Man United, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, December 9, at Molineux Stadium. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Wolves vs Man United, Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV and online?
The Wolves vs Man United, Premier League 2025-26 match will be available for telecast on the Star Sports Network. For live streaming, one can watch on the JioHotstar app and website.