English Premier League Matchday 16 Preview: Winless Wolves Face Arsenal As Historic Low Beckons

Wolves arrive at Arsenal winless after 15 matches, aiming to prevent a historically poor season
Manchester City’s trip to Crystal Palace comes days after their Champions League win
Liverpool, struggling for form, face Brighton amid the escalating Mohamed Salah crisis
English Premier League Matchday 16 arrives with Wolverhampton Wanderers on the brink of an unwanted domestic record. Still winless after 15 matches and sitting bottom of the table, Wolves travel to league leaders Arsenal on Saturday in what looks like another daunting assignment.
New manager Rob Edwards, appointed last month after Vítor Pereira’s dismissal, now appears to be managing not a revival, but a rescue mission to avoid the worst season in Premier League history.
Wolves’ numbers continue to deteriorate. With two points from 15 matches, they are on course to finish with five points if current form holds – well below Derby County’s infamous record of 11 points in 2007-08.
Monday’s 4-1 home defeat to Manchester United triggered further unrest, with supporters staging a 15-minute boycott and protesting against Fosun, the club’s Chinese ownership group. The result marked an eighth consecutive league loss, stretching a collapse that began after last April’s win against Leicester.
A talent drain has contributed significantly to the decline. Key departures over the last two windows include Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) and Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal) – a stark contrast to the club’s top-seven finishes in 2019 and 2020.
Even so, Wolves are some way off Sunderland’s record 20-match losing streak, set across two seasons, though the 15 consecutive defeats recorded by Sunderland in 2002-03 is within sight.
Defender Emmanuel Agbadou insists the squad will fight. “We’re not going to give up,” he said. “We’re going to try to give everything to at least finish our season well.”
English Premier League Matchday 16: Key Fixtures
Beyond Arsenal vs Wolves, Matchday 16 offers several fixtures with significant implications. A heated North East derby sees Sunderland host Newcastle on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Manchester City’s trip to Crystal Palace is likely to test Pep Guardiola’s side after their UEFA Champions League win over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. Palace, significantly, beat City in last season’s FA Cup final.
Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as the defending champions try to regain momentum after winning only two of their last ten league matches.
English Premier League Matchday 16: Injuries
Injury concerns are shaping team selections across the division. Arsenal could again be without Declan Rice, who missed the midweek Champions League match against Brugge through illness. William Saliba, Leandro Trossard and Jurrien Timber also remain doubts for the Gunners.
Palace are missing Daniel Munoz after knee surgery, while Jean-Philippe Mateta was rested for their UEFA Conference League tie. Chelsea’s Liam Delap is out with a shoulder injury, and Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo faces several weeks out.
English Premier League Matchday 16: Players to Watch
The standout storyline of Matchday 16 surrounds Mohamed Salah, who has cast serious doubt over his Liverpool future. The Egyptian star accused the club of having “thrown [him] under the bus” after being dropped for three consecutive league matches in an explosive post-match interview following the 3-3 draw with Leeds.
Salah was subsequently omitted entirely from Liverpool’s squad for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Inter Milan. Manager Arne Slot said he did not know whether Salah would play for the club again.
With the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 set to begin next week, another omission against Brighton would likely intensify speculation about a January exit. Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly preparing offers.
Off the field, Liverpool supporters demonstrated their backing for Slot in Milan, though the Anfield reaction on Saturday may reveal far more. Salah has said he intends to bid goodbye to fans before leaving for AFCON, but whether it will be a final farewell remains to be seen.
(With AP Inputs)