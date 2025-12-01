Aston Villa Vs Wolves, Premier League: Kamara ’s Stunner Secures 1-0 Win For Villans

Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara, foreground, celebrates with Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers after scoring his side's first goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

1/9 Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara, second left, scores his side's first goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP





2/9 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jhon Arias, obscured, is shown a yellow card by referee Christopher Kavanagh, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





3/9 Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves a headed shot from Wolverhampton Wanderers' Yerson Mosquera, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP





4/9 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen, left, has a shot at goal past Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP





5/9 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen, left and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





6/9 Aston Villa's John McGinn, left and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





7/9 Aston Villa's Matty Cash, right, shoots towards the goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





8/9 Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Rob Edwards, left, gives instructions to Jackson Tchatchoua, center and Jhon Arias, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP





9/9 Aston Villa's Emi Buendia, left and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Yerson Mosquera vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP





