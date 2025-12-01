Aston Villa Vs Wolves, Premier League: Kamara ’s Stunner Secures 1-0 Win For Villans
Boubacar Kamara’s brilliant second-half strike secured Aston Villa a 1-0 win over local rivals Wolves, giving the Villans their seventh victory in eight Premier League games and moving them up to third in the table. Despite Wolves’ early chances and Emiliano Martínez’s heroic saves, Kamara’s long-range finish proved decisive, as Villa continued their impressive run under Unai Emery while Wolves remain rooted to the foot of the table after 13 winless matches.
