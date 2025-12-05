Man United 1-1 West Ham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Dalot Puts Red Devils Ahead At Old Trafford

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: GOAL! | 83' MUN 1-1 WHU
Magassa gets his first goal for West Ham United to put his side level at Old Trafford! It was a brilliant ball from the corner into the near post, and Bowen headed it goalwards only to be cleared off the line by Mazraoui. The loose ball fell to Magassa, who poked it into the empty net!
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 82' MUN 1-0 WHU
Man United have continued to press forward in search of the goal that will seal the contest. A ball from the left by Dorgu is headed goalwards by Fernandes, but there is little power in the header, and it's caught easily by Areola.
Meanwhile, Soucek and Potts come off for West Ham, with Irving and Kante coming on in their place.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 77' MUN 1-0 WHU
Cunha's return from injury comes to an end as he is brought off for Ugarte. Zirkzee also comes off and is replaced by Mount. A farely defensive move from Amorim, who will be looking to see off the rest of the contest without any problems.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 73' MUN 1-0 WHU
Drama!! Mbeumo is teed by Fernandes and the forward makes his way into the box before going down easily under challenge from Todibo. Cunha blasts the loose ball over the bar. Man United players are pleading for a penalty, but the referee waves play on.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 68' MUN 1-0 WHU
Dalot's night is over as Amorim brings on Dorgu, a more natural left back, to replace the Portuguese. West Ham are yet to make a change, despite time running out for them to get something out of the match.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 58' MUN 1-0 WHU
Dalot puts Man United ahead with his first goal since April!! It take a while, but United breaks the deadlock. Amad tried to cut inside and feeds Casemirio, whose shot deflects kindly for Dalot. The wing-back takes a good first touch before firing it past Areola.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 56' MUN 0-0 WHU
Man United have been brilliant from set-pieces, and it's straight from the training ground as the short corner is played to Mbeumo on the edge of the box by Amad. The Cameroonian has a thunderous strike, but it hits one of his teammates, and the flag goes up.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 2nd Half Starts! | MUN 0-0 WHU
The players are out of the tunnel, and the home side get the second half underway. One change at the break, with Heaven, who was booked in the first half, being replaced by Yoro. Can the Red Devils get the break? Stay tuned!
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: HT | MUN 0-0 WHU
Nothing between the two sides at break. West Ham have done really well to keep Manchester United with bay, with Areola continuing his good form with a great save against Mbeumo. A big second half awaits.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 40' MUN 0-0 WHU
Man United play the ball into the box from a free-kick, and it founds the head of Cunha on the right far side. The Brazilian heads it back towards the host of bodies where Amad tries an acrobatic kick. He misses the ball and instead collides with Bowen.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 35' MUN 0-0 WHU
End-to-end stuff at Old Trafford. A dangerous-looking Man United attack was brought to a stop after a wonderful recovery tackle on Cunha in the box by Wan-Bissaka.
West Ham immediately counter. Bowen gets away from two defenders before having a shot towards the near post, which takes a deflection into the arms of Lammens.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 28' MUN 0-0 WHU
How did West Ham survive that onslaught? A brilliant run and cross from Amad found Zirkzee, who tries to poke it in from close range only for Wan-Bissaka to clear it off the line. Bruno Fernandes has a go from the loose ball, but it goes millimetres past the post.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 25' MUN 0-0 WHU
What an effort from Mbeumo!! It was a short corner from United, and it was played to Mbeumo on the right edge of the box. The Cameroonian had a lofted effort that was destined for the top corner, but Areola got a hand on it to parry it away.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 20' MUN 0-0 WHU
The corner count is racking up, and Soucek's cross is put behind by the Man United defence for another one. The ball is not properly cleared by the defence, and Malick Diouf has a wild shot with his left that goes wide of the post.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 7' MUN 0-0 WHU
Man United have enjoyed most of the ball in the first part of the match, but West Ham remain threatening on the counter. A brilliant ball from Wan-Bissaka on the right was hit with venom by Mateus Fernandes, but Casemiro heroically came sliding in to block it and put it behind for a corner.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: KO | MUN 0-0 WHU
Referee Andrew Kitchen blows his whistle, and West Ham United get tongiht's match underway at a vibrant Old Trafford that is making themselves heard loud and clear. Stay tuned for live updates from the match!
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: Premier League Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|14
|10
|3
|1
|+20
|33
|2
|Manchester City
|14
|9
|1
|4
|+16
|28
|3
|Aston Villa
|14
|8
|3
|3
|+6
|27
|4
|Chelsea
|14
|7
|3
|4
|+10
|24
|5
|Crystal Palace
|14
|6
|5
|3
|+7
|23
|6
|Sunderland
|14
|6
|5
|3
|+4
|23
|7
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|14
|6
|4
|4
|+4
|22
|8
|Liverpool
|14
|7
|1
|6
|0
|22
|9
|Manchester United
|13
|6
|3
|4
|+1
|21
|10
|Everton
|14
|6
|3
|5
|-2
|21
|11
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|5
|4
|5
|+5
|19
|12
|Newcastle United
|14
|5
|4
|5
|+1
|19
|13
|Brentford
|14
|6
|1
|7
|-1
|19
|14
|Bournemouth
|14
|5
|4
|5
|-3
|19
|15
|Fulham
|14
|5
|2
|7
|-3
|17
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|14
|4
|3
|7
|-8
|15
|17
|Leeds United
|14
|4
|2
|8
|-10
|14
|18
|West Ham United
|13
|3
|2
|8
|-12
|11
|19
|Burnley
|14
|3
|1
|10
|-13
|10
|20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14
|0
|2
|12
|-22
|2
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 156
Man United wins: 74
West Ham wins: 50
Draws: 32
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: WHU Starting XI
Starting XI: Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts; Jarrod Bowen, Tomas SOucek, Mateus Fernandes; Callum Wilson.
Bench: Mads Hermansen (gk), Kyle Walker-Peters, Max Kilman, Ezra Mayers, Guido Rodriguez, Andy Irving, George Earthy, Mohamadou Kante, Callum Marshall.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: MUN Starting XI
Starting XI: Senne Lammens; Noussair Mazraoui, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw; Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes (c), Diogo Dalot; Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha; Joshua Zirkzee.
Bench: Altay Bayindir (gk), Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Shea Lacey.
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Manchester United vs West Ham United, Matchday 14
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 5)
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Live Telecast: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: Welcome!
Welcome to the start of our live blog covering Manchester United’s clash against West Ham. With United chasing momentum and West Ham battling relegation pressure, this clash promises intensity under the lights at Old Trafford. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.