Man United 1-1 West Ham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Dalot Puts Red Devils Ahead At Old Trafford

Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the MUN vs WHU, Matchday 14 fixture at Old Trafford on December 4, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester United vs West Ham United live score English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 14
West Ham United's Callum Wilson challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Ayden Heaven during their English Premier League match on December 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 14 fixture between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on Thursday, December 4, 2025. United, led by Ruben Amorim, reignited their revival with a 2-1 comeback win at Crystal Palace last weekend and now sit seventh in the table. However, the Red Devils have lost four of their last five meetings with the Hammers, who have proven a bogey side in recent years. West Ham, under Nuno Espírito Santo, saw their three-match unbeaten run snapped in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, compounded by Lucas Paqueta’s red card. Follow the live scores and updates from the Manchester United vs West Ham football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: GOAL! | 83' MUN 1-1 WHU

Magassa gets his first goal for West Ham United to put his side level at Old Trafford! It was a brilliant ball from the corner into the near post, and Bowen headed it goalwards only to be cleared off the line by Mazraoui. The loose ball fell to Magassa, who poked it into the empty net!

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 82' MUN 1-0 WHU

Man United have continued to press forward in search of the goal that will seal the contest. A ball from the left by Dorgu is headed goalwards by Fernandes, but there is little power in the header, and it's caught easily by Areola.

Meanwhile, Soucek and Potts come off for West Ham, with Irving and Kante coming on in their place.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 77' MUN 1-0 WHU

Cunha's return from injury comes to an end as he is brought off for Ugarte. Zirkzee also comes off and is replaced by Mount. A farely defensive move from Amorim, who will be looking to see off the rest of the contest without any problems.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 73' MUN 1-0 WHU

Drama!! Mbeumo is teed by Fernandes and the forward makes his way into the box before going down easily under challenge from Todibo. Cunha blasts the loose ball over the bar. Man United players are pleading for a penalty, but the referee waves play on.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 68' MUN 1-0 WHU

Dalot's night is over as Amorim brings on Dorgu, a more natural left back, to replace the Portuguese. West Ham are yet to make a change, despite time running out for them to get something out of the match.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 58' MUN 1-0 WHU

Dalot puts Man United ahead with his first goal since April!! It take a while, but United breaks the deadlock. Amad tried to cut inside and feeds Casemirio, whose shot deflects kindly for Dalot. The wing-back takes a good first touch before firing it past Areola.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 56' MUN 0-0 WHU

Man United have been brilliant from set-pieces, and it's straight from the training ground as the short corner is played to Mbeumo on the edge of the box by Amad. The Cameroonian has a thunderous strike, but it hits one of his teammates, and the flag goes up.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 2nd Half Starts! | MUN 0-0 WHU

The players are out of the tunnel, and the home side get the second half underway. One change at the break, with Heaven, who was booked in the first half, being replaced by Yoro. Can the Red Devils get the break? Stay tuned!

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: HT | MUN 0-0 WHU

Nothing between the two sides at break. West Ham have done really well to keep Manchester United with bay, with Areola continuing his good form with a great save against Mbeumo. A big second half awaits.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 40' MUN 0-0 WHU

Man United play the ball into the box from a free-kick, and it founds the head of Cunha on the right far side. The Brazilian heads it back towards the host of bodies where Amad tries an acrobatic kick. He misses the ball and instead collides with Bowen.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 35' MUN 0-0 WHU

End-to-end stuff at Old Trafford. A dangerous-looking Man United attack was brought to a stop after a wonderful recovery tackle on Cunha in the box by Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham immediately counter. Bowen gets away from two defenders before having a shot towards the near post, which takes a deflection into the arms of Lammens.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 28' MUN 0-0 WHU

How did West Ham survive that onslaught? A brilliant run and cross from Amad found Zirkzee, who tries to poke it in from close range only for Wan-Bissaka to clear it off the line. Bruno Fernandes has a go from the loose ball, but it goes millimetres past the post.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 25' MUN 0-0 WHU

What an effort from Mbeumo!! It was a short corner from United, and it was played to Mbeumo on the right edge of the box. The Cameroonian had a lofted effort that was destined for the top corner, but Areola got a hand on it to parry it away.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 20' MUN 0-0 WHU

The corner count is racking up, and Soucek's cross is put behind by the Man United defence for another one. The ball is not properly cleared by the defence, and Malick Diouf has a wild shot with his left that goes wide of the post.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 7' MUN 0-0 WHU

Man United have enjoyed most of the ball in the first part of the match, but West Ham remain threatening on the counter. A brilliant ball from Wan-Bissaka on the right was hit with venom by Mateus Fernandes, but Casemiro heroically came sliding in to block it and put it behind for a corner.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: KO | MUN 0-0 WHU

Referee Andrew Kitchen blows his whistle, and West Ham United get tongiht's match underway at a vibrant Old Trafford that is making themselves heard loud and clear. Stay tuned for live updates from the match!

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: Premier League Points Table

PosTeamPldWDLGDPts
1Arsenal141031+2033
2Manchester City14914+1628
3Aston Villa14833+627
4Chelsea14734+1024
5Crystal Palace14653+723
6Sunderland14653+423
7Brighton and Hove Albion14644+422
8Liverpool14716022
9Manchester United13634+121
10Everton14635-221
11Tottenham Hotspur14545+519
12Newcastle United14545+119
13Brentford14617-119
14Bournemouth14545-319
15Fulham14527-317
16Nottingham Forest14437-815
17Leeds United14428-1014
18West Ham United13328-1211
19Burnley143110-1310
20Wolverhampton Wanderers140212-222

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 156

  • Man United wins: 74

  • West Ham wins: 50

  • Draws: 32

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: WHU Starting XI

Starting XI: Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts; Jarrod Bowen, Tomas SOucek, Mateus Fernandes; Callum Wilson.

Bench: Mads Hermansen (gk), Kyle Walker-Peters, Max Kilman, Ezra Mayers, Guido Rodriguez, Andy Irving, George Earthy, Mohamadou Kante, Callum Marshall.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: MUN Starting XI

Starting XI: Senne Lammens; Noussair Mazraoui, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw; Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes (c), Diogo Dalot; Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha; Joshua Zirkzee.

Bench: Altay Bayindir (gk), Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Shea Lacey.

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Manchester United vs West Ham United, Matchday 14

  • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

  • Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

  • Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 5)

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: Welcome!

Welcome to the start of our live blog covering Manchester United’s clash against West Ham. With United chasing momentum and West Ham battling relegation pressure, this clash promises intensity under the lights at Old Trafford. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution