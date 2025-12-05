Man United 1-1 West Ham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Dalot Puts Red Devils Ahead At Old Trafford

West Ham United's Callum Wilson challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Ayden Heaven during their English Premier League match on December 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 14 fixture between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on Thursday, December 4, 2025. United, led by Ruben Amorim, reignited their revival with a 2-1 comeback win at Crystal Palace last weekend and now sit seventh in the table. However, the Red Devils have lost four of their last five meetings with the Hammers, who have proven a bogey side in recent years. West Ham, under Nuno Espírito Santo, saw their three-match unbeaten run snapped in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, compounded by Lucas Paqueta’s red card. Follow the live scores and updates from the Manchester United vs West Ham football match right here.

5 Dec 2025, 03:10:54 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: GOAL! | 83' MUN 1-1 WHU Magassa gets his first goal for West Ham United to put his side level at Old Trafford! It was a brilliant ball from the corner into the near post, and Bowen headed it goalwards only to be cleared off the line by Mazraoui. The loose ball fell to Magassa, who poked it into the empty net!

5 Dec 2025, 03:09:20 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 82' MUN 1-0 WHU Man United have continued to press forward in search of the goal that will seal the contest. A ball from the left by Dorgu is headed goalwards by Fernandes, but there is little power in the header, and it's caught easily by Areola. Meanwhile, Soucek and Potts come off for West Ham, with Irving and Kante coming on in their place.

5 Dec 2025, 03:04:28 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 77' MUN 1-0 WHU Cunha's return from injury comes to an end as he is brought off for Ugarte. Zirkzee also comes off and is replaced by Mount. A farely defensive move from Amorim, who will be looking to see off the rest of the contest without any problems.

5 Dec 2025, 03:00:34 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 73' MUN 1-0 WHU Drama!! Mbeumo is teed by Fernandes and the forward makes his way into the box before going down easily under challenge from Todibo. Cunha blasts the loose ball over the bar. Man United players are pleading for a penalty, but the referee waves play on.

5 Dec 2025, 02:55:09 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 68' MUN 1-0 WHU Dalot's night is over as Amorim brings on Dorgu, a more natural left back, to replace the Portuguese. West Ham are yet to make a change, despite time running out for them to get something out of the match.

5 Dec 2025, 02:45:49 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 58' MUN 1-0 WHU Dalot puts Man United ahead with his first goal since April!! It take a while, but United breaks the deadlock. Amad tried to cut inside and feeds Casemirio, whose shot deflects kindly for Dalot. The wing-back takes a good first touch before firing it past Areola.

5 Dec 2025, 02:43:24 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 56' MUN 0-0 WHU Man United have been brilliant from set-pieces, and it's straight from the training ground as the short corner is played to Mbeumo on the edge of the box by Amad. The Cameroonian has a thunderous strike, but it hits one of his teammates, and the flag goes up.

5 Dec 2025, 02:32:35 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 2nd Half Starts! | MUN 0-0 WHU The players are out of the tunnel, and the home side get the second half underway. One change at the break, with Heaven, who was booked in the first half, being replaced by Yoro. Can the Red Devils get the break? Stay tuned!

5 Dec 2025, 02:16:53 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: HT | MUN 0-0 WHU Nothing between the two sides at break. West Ham have done really well to keep Manchester United with bay, with Areola continuing his good form with a great save against Mbeumo. A big second half awaits. View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Ham United (@westham)

5 Dec 2025, 02:10:38 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 40' MUN 0-0 WHU Man United play the ball into the box from a free-kick, and it founds the head of Cunha on the right far side. The Brazilian heads it back towards the host of bodies where Amad tries an acrobatic kick. He misses the ball and instead collides with Bowen.

5 Dec 2025, 02:05:14 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 35' MUN 0-0 WHU End-to-end stuff at Old Trafford. A dangerous-looking Man United attack was brought to a stop after a wonderful recovery tackle on Cunha in the box by Wan-Bissaka. West Ham immediately counter. Bowen gets away from two defenders before having a shot towards the near post, which takes a deflection into the arms of Lammens.

5 Dec 2025, 01:58:26 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 28' MUN 0-0 WHU How did West Ham survive that onslaught? A brilliant run and cross from Amad found Zirkzee, who tries to poke it in from close range only for Wan-Bissaka to clear it off the line. Bruno Fernandes has a go from the loose ball, but it goes millimetres past the post.

5 Dec 2025, 01:54:37 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 25' MUN 0-0 WHU What an effort from Mbeumo!! It was a short corner from United, and it was played to Mbeumo on the right edge of the box. The Cameroonian had a lofted effort that was destined for the top corner, but Areola got a hand on it to parry it away.

5 Dec 2025, 01:49:46 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 20' MUN 0-0 WHU The corner count is racking up, and Soucek's cross is put behind by the Man United defence for another one. The ball is not properly cleared by the defence, and Malick Diouf has a wild shot with his left that goes wide of the post.

5 Dec 2025, 01:36:55 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: 7' MUN 0-0 WHU Man United have enjoyed most of the ball in the first part of the match, but West Ham remain threatening on the counter. A brilliant ball from Wan-Bissaka on the right was hit with venom by Mateus Fernandes, but Casemiro heroically came sliding in to block it and put it behind for a corner.

5 Dec 2025, 01:30:32 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: KO | MUN 0-0 WHU Referee Andrew Kitchen blows his whistle, and West Ham United get tongiht's match underway at a vibrant Old Trafford that is making themselves heard loud and clear. Stay tuned for live updates from the match!

5 Dec 2025, 01:17:15 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: Premier League Points Table Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Arsenal 14 10 3 1 +20 33 2 Manchester City 14 9 1 4 +16 28 3 Aston Villa 14 8 3 3 +6 27 4 Chelsea 14 7 3 4 +10 24 5 Crystal Palace 14 6 5 3 +7 23 6 Sunderland 14 6 5 3 +4 23 7 Brighton and Hove Albion 14 6 4 4 +4 22 8 Liverpool 14 7 1 6 0 22 9 Manchester United 13 6 3 4 +1 21 10 Everton 14 6 3 5 -2 21 11 Tottenham Hotspur 14 5 4 5 +5 19 12 Newcastle United 14 5 4 5 +1 19 13 Brentford 14 6 1 7 -1 19 14 Bournemouth 14 5 4 5 -3 19 15 Fulham 14 5 2 7 -3 17 16 Nottingham Forest 14 4 3 7 -8 15 17 Leeds United 14 4 2 8 -10 14 18 West Ham United 13 3 2 8 -12 11 19 Burnley 14 3 1 10 -13 10 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 0 2 12 -22 2

5 Dec 2025, 12:52:33 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Matches played: 156

Man United wins: 74

West Ham wins: 50

Draws: 32

5 Dec 2025, 12:31:51 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: WHU Starting XI Starting XI: Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts; Jarrod Bowen, Tomas SOucek, Mateus Fernandes; Callum Wilson. Bench: Mads Hermansen (gk), Kyle Walker-Peters, Max Kilman, Ezra Mayers, Guido Rodriguez, Andy Irving, George Earthy, Mohamadou Kante, Callum Marshall. View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Ham United (@westham)

5 Dec 2025, 12:31:51 am IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: MUN Starting XI Starting XI: Senne Lammens; Noussair Mazraoui, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw; Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes (c), Diogo Dalot; Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha; Joshua Zirkzee. Bench: Altay Bayindir (gk), Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Shea Lacey. Team news is in 🗣️🗞️



The boss makes three changes from Sunday's success — let's go! 🫡 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 4, 2025

4 Dec 2025, 11:34:36 pm IST Man United vs West Ham LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Manchester United vs West Ham United, Matchday 14

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 5)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1