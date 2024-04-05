TWICE's Chaeyoung Confirmed To Be Dating Zion.T, JYP Entertainment Issues A Statement

In the early hours of April 5 KST, a South Korean media outlet broke the news that TWICE’s member Chaeyoung and soloist Zion.T have been romantically involved with each other for the past half-year. The same outlet stated that the pair has been spotted going on dates in the Gangbuk-gu district, and they prefer late night walks.
As per the unconfirmed report, Chaeyoung and Zion.T initially met through a mutual connection, and over time, their acquaintance transformed into a romantic relationship. In fact, a source close to the couple stated, “Chaeyoung and Zion.T initially interacted as senior and junior colleagues before their relationship blossomed into a romantic one. Given that neither of them has a secretive or a discreet personality, their close acquaintances are already well aware of the dating status,” as per Times Now.
Advertisement
Soon after, TWICE’s agency, JYP Entertainment, issued a brief statement, confirming that the K-Pop vocalists are indeed together.
The statement said, “The two of them are currently dating with positive feelings for one another. They are supporting each other.” A spokesperson from Zion.T’s The Black Label has also issued a similar statement, corroborating the news of their relationship.
On the professional front, Chaeyoung debuted as a member of the girl group TWICE alongside Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, and Tzuyu, in 2015. The nine-piece group has garnered immense fame, even internationally, with numerous hits, including ‘TT,’ ‘Cheer Up’ and ‘One Spark.’ In February, the band dominated the Billboard 200 main albums chart with their 14th EP, ‘With YOU-th.’
Advertisement
Zion.T, whose real name is Kim Hae-sol, debuted in 2011 with his self-composed single ‘Click Me’ and has made waves in the music industry with hits like ‘No Make Up,’ ‘Unlove,’ and ‘Eat.’ His third full-length album was released in December of last year.
While some are taken aback by their 10-year-age difference, others are expressing joy and anticipation to see the couple together.