TWICE's Chaeyoung Confirmed To Be Dating Zion.T, JYP Entertainment Issues A Statement

As per the unconfirmed report, Chaeyoung and Zion.T initially met through a mutual connection, and over time, their acquaintance transformed into a romantic relationship. In fact, a source close to the couple stated, “Chaeyoung and Zion.T initially interacted as senior and junior colleagues before their relationship blossomed into a romantic one. Given that neither of them has a secretive or a discreet personality, their close acquaintances are already well aware of the dating status,” as per Times Now.