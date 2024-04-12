Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown

Park Bo-ram, a rising star from a popular TV singing competition, who later embarked on a successful decade-long career as a soloist in the K-Pop industry, was found dead at her home in Seoul on Thursday, April 11, as confirmed by her record label. She was 30.
The late artist’s agency, Xanadu Entertainment, shared the news of the singer-songwriter-actor’s sudden death on Friday, April 12, and said the cause of death was under investigation by police. “It’s true that Park Bo-ram died on April 11,” the statement said, adding, “The cause of death is currently being investigated by the police.”
In a follow-up statement, the agency expressed their condolences, stating, “All of the artists and executives at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heart-breaking that we have to inform all of the fans who support Park Bo-ram of this sudden news. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved family.”
Advertisement
Following her appearance on Mnet’s talent show ‘Superstar K2’ in 2010, Park Bo-ram officially debuted with the smash hit ‘Beautiful’ in 2014, featuring fellow R&B soloist, Zico. The following year, she released her debut EP, ‘Celepretty,’ and went on to top charts domestically. Her exceptional vocal prowess and artistic talents swiftly ascended her to stardom, solidifying her status as one of the most cherished soloists in the industry.
However, throughout her illustrious decade-long singing career, she was more known for her significant contributions to K-Drama soundtracks. Her rendition of ‘Hyehwadong (or Sangmundong)’ for the popular show ‘Reply 1988,’ released in 2015, has garnered over 16.5 million streams on Spotify. Additionally, ‘Please Say Something Even Though I Know It’s a Lie’ for the ‘W’ soundtrack, released in 2016, has amassed nearly 12 million Spotify streams since.
Advertisement
Park Bo-ram had also tried her hand at acting and was a part of the 2022 film ‘When I’m Laying.’ Her last single was ‘I Miss You,’ which she released on April 3. Meanwhile, she was also working on an album to commemorate her upcoming 10th debut anniversary this summer.
The K-Pop industry has faced a great loss and a remarkable talent. May Park Bo-ram’s soul rest in peace.