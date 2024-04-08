‘The Outlaws’ actor Ma Dong-seok and his wife, Ye Jung-hwa registered their marriage officially in 2021 but did not have an elaborate wedding ceremony. And now, after a span of three years, they are finally ready to host a grand celebration.
Despite being in a public relationship since 2016, they did not announce any news of engagement or marriage at that time. Their agency revealed on October 20, 2022, that the couple had indeed completed their legal marriage registration the year prior. It was due to their hectic professional commitments as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that they had decided to celebrate the joyous occasion of their wedding sometime later.
And that later date has finally been announced. On April 8 KST, a representative of the couple’s agency, Big Punch Entertainment, shared, “Ma Dong-seok and Ye Jung-hwa will hold a private wedding ceremony in May.” The anticipated wedding date has been reported as May 25. The wedding celebrations are set to be intimate, with only close family members, relatives, colleagues, and acquaintances in attendance.
Ma Dong-seok, who often goes by his moniker, Don Lee, is a prominent South Korean-American actor renowned for his breakout role in ‘Train to Busan’ and subsequent leading performances, solidifying his status as one of South Korea’s most revered actors. Some of his most notable works include ‘The Outlaws,’ The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘The Roundup’ movies to name a few, which have showcased his versatility and talent in the industry.
Currently, he’s busy with the promotions for ‘The Roundup: Punishment,’ which is set to release theatrically on April 24. Throughout promotional activities in Japan, Ye Jung-hwa has been seen providing unwavering support for her husband.