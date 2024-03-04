As quoted by Soompi, Kim Ji-won revealed why she said yes to the project. The actor said, “I wanted to act out the life of Hong Hae-in, who appears cold but is lovable, looks strong but is delicate, and is not simple. I got the thought that I could take on a new challenge through a role with a different vibe from the previous project. I hope to hear, ‘Her role this time suits her really well'”.