Kim Ji-won Reveals Why She Said Yes To 'Queen Of Hearts', Talks About Her Chemistry With Co-Actor Kim Soo-hyun

Kim Ji-won will be next seen in 'Queen Of Hearts.' In a recent interview, she revealed why she said yes to the project and also talked about her co-star, Kim Soo-hyun.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 4, 2024
tvN
Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun Photo: tvN
Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun are set to steal hearts with their upcoming drama, ‘Queen Of Hearts.’ The drama follows the life of a couple who have their battles to fight, yet they defy all odds and stick around. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her experience of working with Kim Soo-hyun and also talked about her chemistry with the actor.

As quoted by Soompi, Kim Ji-won revealed why she said yes to the project. The actor said, “I wanted to act out the life of Hong Hae-in, who appears cold but is lovable, looks strong but is delicate, and is not simple. I got the thought that I could take on a new challenge through a role with a different vibe from the previous project. I hope to hear, ‘Her role this time suits her really well'”.

Talking about her character, she continued, “On first impression, Hong Hae-in is a cold and straightforward figure who appears to have lived a life without lacking anything. Hae-in is used to running forward while only looking straight ahead, and she is a figure who is unfamiliar with restoring relationships while taking care of her wounds, so Hae-in’s wounds and loneliness touched me greatly, and I felt that it was unfortunate in some way.”

She also talked about her experience of working with Soo-hyun. She said, “Actor Kim Soo-hyun really makes the filming set comfortable and bright. Thanks to that, we were able to highlight our chemistry as a [on-screen] married couple really well.”

Kim Ji-won will play the role of Hong Hae-in in the drama. She is the ‘queen’ of Queens Group’s department stores. While Kim Soo-hyun plays the role of Baek Hyeon-woo, the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group.

Kim Ji-won

