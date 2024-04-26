HYBE Reacts To ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin's 'Distorted' Press Conference, Says 'It's Not Worth Responding To'

“However, we will diligently comment about the facts that must be clearly stated in business terms among the inquiries from media. We respectfully request CEO Min to stop lying that, ‘there was no offer for dialogue,’ and that, ‘there was no email response,’ return the information assets as requested, and respond promptly to the audit. We urge her to resign promptly for the proper management of ADOR as she has already proven herself unfit to be in charge of management,” the statement continued.