HYBE Reacts To ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin's 'Distorted' Press Conference, Says 'It's Not Worth Responding To'

The ongoing controversy involving the K-Pop entertainment company HYBE Corporation and its subsidiary label ADOR appears to be escalating by the day.
Following an audit of ADOR and the subsequent demand for CEO Min Hee-jin’s immediate resignation, HYBE Corporation has now responded to the CEO’s press conference, which was held on April 25, where she addressed the media at the Korea Conference Centre to share her viewpoint on the dispute.
After the press conference, HYBE issued a statement addressing various points, beginning with the assertion that there are inaccuracies in the CEO’s claims.
Advertisement
The powerhouse company stated, “Of what was claimed by CEO Min Hee-jin at the press conference today, there is so much that is far from the truth to the point that it is difficult to go through them one by one,” as translated by Soompi. They slammed her statements by stating that she “distorted the facts by mixing up the timeline and presented her characteristic distorted way of interpretation in a public setting.”
Furthermore, the company has decided to “refute all claims with evidence,” but have chosen “not to mention them one by one as we judge that they are not worth responding to.”
Advertisement
“However, we will diligently comment about the facts that must be clearly stated in business terms among the inquiries from media. We respectfully request CEO Min to stop lying that, ‘there was no offer for dialogue,’ and that, ‘there was no email response,’ return the information assets as requested, and respond promptly to the audit. We urge her to resign promptly for the proper management of ADOR as she has already proven herself unfit to be in charge of management,” the statement continued.
Lastly, HYBE urged CEO Min Hee-jin to refrain from mentioning artists as well as their parents, stating that doing so “degrades” the value of the artists.
Meanwhile, in another statement, they stated that they would be reporting the executive to police authorities “for a breach of trust and other related allegations.” Additionally, ADOR’s debut group, NewJeans, will be continuing their comeback activities as planned, and HYBE Labels will continue to provide them with all necessary resources.