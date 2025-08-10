West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Highlights: Roston Chase Steers WI To Victory | WI 184/5 (33.2), Target 181

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Highlights: After losing the first ODI, West Indies made a comeback as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets (DLS) and level the series. Follow WI v PAK 2nd ODI here

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI LIVE Score
West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Highlights | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Here are the highlights of the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI that took place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Sunday, August 10. Pakistan are ahead in the three-match ODI series 1-0 but Roston Chase's vital 49 runs helped the hosts win the second ODI by five wickets (DLS) and level the series 1-1. Earlier, the Pakistan team had posted 171/7. Follow scores and updates from the WI v PAK 2nd ODI here
LIVE UPDATES

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score

Welcome to the live coverage of West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI which is taking place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Sunday, August 10.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Johann Layne, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score

Pakistan are ahead in the three-match ODI series 1-0 and will be looking to seal the series with a win. West Indies will want a win to remain alive in the series. They also lost the T20I series and would want to bounce back in the ODIs.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score

West Indies are looking to level the series against Pakistan in the 2nd ODI match on Sunday in Trinidad. HERE are the live streaming, full squads and other details of the WI Vs PAK cricket match.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Toss

West Indies captain Shai Hope has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI against Pakistan taking place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score

PAK 10/0 (3)

We are underway at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Good first three overs from West Indies pacers. Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique are in the middle, assessing conditions for Pakistan.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score

Saim Ayub has started on a blistering note against the WI bowlers, cracking four fours and one six in his stay. At the completion of 7 overs, PAK are 33/0.

Score after 7 overs

PAK 33-0

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score

Jayden Seales strikes a double blow in the over as he removes the dangerous Saim Ayub (31) and then sends back Babar Azam for a duck. A strong start has been undone by Seales for WI against PAK.

Score after 9 overs

PAK 37-2

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: PAK 50/2 (14)

Pakistan have finally reached the fifty-run mark. A perfect start so far from the point of view of West Indies who have kept things remarkably tight. We do not usually see teams getting to 50 in the 14th over in modern limited over cricket. Jayden Seales has been the pick of the pacers for West Indies. Six overs, two maidens, just 16 runs and two big wickets to Seales' name so far.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: PAK 60/2 (16)

Pakistan hit first boundary after 28 balls and after the very next ball, the play has been stopped. Rain has gotten harder and players will have to walk back to their dressing rooms. It was overcast today and there were chances of rain. So, it has arrived.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Asad Shafique Walks Back

A wicket post-break and WI will take that! Asad Shafique (26) sends the ball in the air and is easily grabbed by Motie. Jediah Blades with the strike. PAK in deep trouble.

Score after 17 overs

PAK 64-3

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: PAK Looking For Rebuild

PAK are looking for rebuild after a torrid start to the game. Three down and will have to rely on Hussain Talat and Mohammad Rizwan to bail them out of this difficult situation.

Score after 20 overs

PAK 78-3

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: PAK Lose Mohammad Rizwan

PAK lose their captain Mohammad Rizwan and Gudakesh Motie strikes to send the stumps flying. PAK are in a disarray & WI are right back in the game.

Score after 22 overs

PAK 90-4

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: WI Need To Strike To Derail PAK's Middle-Order

If WI strike now, that would derail PAK's middle-order and give the hosts a momentum in the game. Hussain Talat is at the crease and his wicket will be key.

Score after 26 overs

PAK 108-4

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: PAK In Trouble

Salman Agha (9) and Hussain Talat (31) have walked back and Pakistan are in deep, deep trouble. Six down and it's all on the lower-order to bail them out or atleast get them to a respectable score.

Score after 29 overs

PAK 121-6

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Run Rate Faltering | PAK 135/6 (33)

14 runs in the last four overs, as West Indies have continued to hold off any attempt by Pakistan to add some runs on the board. Hasan Nawaz, as the set batter, needs to take charge soon if PAK hope to pots a respectable total today.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Covers Come On | PAK 139/6 (33.5)

The persistnat drizzle has grown a bit stronger, and the covers are coming on in a hurry. The players are off the field at the moment. The rain has increased in strength, and we will surely lose overs in the match.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain Still Pouring | PAK 139/6 (33.5)

As per media reports, the rain is still pouring over the stadium, although the intensity seems to have dropped off. The covers are still on, but hopefully, we can see a reduced match soon.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain Stopped | PAK 139/6 (33.5)

A positive update in that rain has stopped and the sun has come out. However, the outfield is wet as a lot of water has accumulated. The rollers are out, but the start of the match, if at all, is still some way away.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Match Resumes | PAK 139/6 (33.5)

Pakistan players are coming out to bat soon, with the final touches being put on the pitch. The game will be 40 overs each. So Pakistan will bat for six overs and one delivery.

5 bowlers can bowl a maximum of eight overs each. The Powerplay overs are 1-8, 9-32, 33-40.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Mohammad Nawaz OUT! | PAK 143/7 (34.3)

Seales gets his third wicket of the night as Mohammad Nawaz edges the delivery straight to Motie at third slip.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: PAK 154/7 (36)

A six from Shaheen Afridi has released some pressure from the Pakistani batters as they chase a 200-plus score. It looks really difficult at the moment, but Pakistan cross the 150-run mark with the maximum.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Covers Come On | PAK 171/7 (37)

The rain has increased in strength, and the covers come on quickly again. This does not bode well for today's match.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: PAK's Innings Over | PAK 171/7

As per the reports, Pakistan's innings is over. So, the visitors have scored 171/7 in 37 overs. 31 of those runs came in the 3.1 innigns after the second rain interruption.

Meanwhile, the covers are coming off. The match should restart not long afterwards.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Overs Reduced

Due to the third rain interruption, the match has been reduced to 35 overs. West Indies have a revised target of 181. Five bowlers can bowl a maximum of seven overs.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Good Start For Windies | WI 6/0 (1)

A decent start for West Indies, with Lewis dispatching Shaheen Afridi for a boundary in the second ball. The bowler almost gets the last laugh with a huge LBW shout against Brandon King that the umpire gives out. The batter challenges the decision. Although there's no bat involved, the ball was pitching outside leg, and the decision is overturned.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: King OUT! | WI 11/1 (1.4)

Just the start that Pakistan were looking for! Hasan Ali strikes with the new ball, getting a slight edge off King that carries to the wicketkeeper. West Indies lose their first. Keacy Carty comes on.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Lewis OUT! | WI 12/2 (3.1)

What a terrific delivery from Hasan Ali, seaming back in to get an inside edge after a slight deflection off the front pad. Catching practice for Rizwan, and West Indies find themselves two down. Shai Hope comes on.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: WI 22/2 (7)

Carty is yet to get going, with just two runs in 23 deliveries. He almost had his innings cut short as a googly from Abrar led to a huge shout from Rizwan. The umpire says no, and the Pakistani keeper reviews immediately. The ball is hitting the leg stump, but it's given umpire's call.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: WI 27/2 (9)

Another huge LBW shout by Rizwan against Hope, and this time, the umpire agrees with the wicketkeeper. Hope reviews the decision, and replays show that the ball was going over the stumps. Not Out!

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: WI 46/2 (12)

West Indies need 135 runs and have Keacy Carty and Shai Hope at the crease to chase down the target of 181.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: WI 64/3 (16)

Keacy Carty was the latest wicket to fall for the West Indies as Abrar Ahmed struck for the visitors. The hosts need a partnership here, if they are chase down 181.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: WI 101/3 (18)

West Indies' hopes now depend on Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford to take them towards victory. The hosts lost Keacy Carty but Rutherford and Hope have steadied the ship.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: WI 111/5 (24)

West Indies are in trouble and how! Mohammad Nawaz has delivered a double-blow by sending back the in-form Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford in pursuit of 181.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: WI 128/5 (29)

Roston Chase is keeping the hosts alive in the run-chase. The West Indies all-rounder is batting on 30 and is giving PAK bowlers something to think about in this tight chase.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: WI 148/5 (29)

Roston Chase keeps West Indies alive in the three-match ODI series. The all-rounder's impactful innings of 49 has helped the hosts to level the series, as they win the 2nd ODI by five wickets (DLS).

PAK 171/7 (37)

WI 184/5 (33.2)

West Indies won by 5 wkts (DLS Method)

Published At:
  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks