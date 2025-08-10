West Indies Vs Pakistan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd ODI WI Vs PAK Match

West Indies lost to Pakistan in the first ODI match in Trinidad
The match will start at 7pm IST
WI will aim to level the series
The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan takes place on August 10, 2025, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The Men In Green are ahead in the three-match ODI series 1-0 and will be looking to seal the series with a win, while the hosts' aim will be to bounce back after a defeat in the first match.
The hosts managed to put on a total of 280 runs in the first ODI thanks to some notable contributions from Shai Hope (55 off 77), Evin Lewis (60 off 62), and Roston Chase (53 off 54). For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi took four wickets.
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Full Squads
Pakistan Squad
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem
West Indies Squad
Shai Hope (c/wk), Jewel Andrew †, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo †, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Streaming Details
When is the West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI will be played on Sunday, August 10. The match will start at 7pm IST.
Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI will be available to watch on the FanCode website and app in India. There will be no live telecast of the WI vs PAK T20I series on any TV channel in India.