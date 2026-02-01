PAK Vs USA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted XIs

PAK Vs USA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the preview, streaming and predicted XIs of the match 12 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 9 , 2026

Vikas Patwal
PAK Vs USA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026
USA pip Pakistan in a Super Over in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in America in 2024. Photo: AP/PTI
  • Pakistan won their first match against Netherlands while USA lost to India in their opening fixture

  • The match will be played at the Singhalese Sports Club Ground

  • It will be the first-ever night match at this stadium

Pakistan will face the United States of America in match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 9, 2026.

USA made their name by defeating Pakistan in a super over in the last edition of the T20 World Cup and made it to the Super 8 stage. This year also, they have made a strong start by pushing India against the wall in their opening match.

Although they eventually lost but their performance would give them the much-required boost before their all-important match against Pakistan.

Check out the highlights of the match here.

However, the possible unavailability of pacer Ali Khan could be a major blow for USA, if he does not play as he displayed brilliant skills against India at Wankhede Stadium.

On the other hand, Pakistan managed to scrape past Netherlands in their first match while chasing the 148-run target. Eventually they won by 3 wickets with only three balls left courtesy to Faheem Ashraf's heroic 29 runs off just 11 balls, who smashed 3 sixes off Van Beek's 19th over and got Pakistan over the line.

However, it would force them to sit on the drawing board and ponder about what went wrong in the last match.

Also, Pakistan would have bad memories, when they'll enter the field to take on USA and would know that they'll have to put their best foot forward to win the match.

PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

The weather for the Pakistan vs USA match at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground is expected to be clear, and the temperature is expected to be between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be over 55 percent, while the wind could blow around 12-14 km/hour.

PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground is normally not a high-scoring pitch, but it will be the first-ever match in this ground under lights, and it could also play well under lights, which could make it easier for the team batting second to chase the target. Also, dew could play an important factor in the match.

The fast bowlers could get some seam movement with the new ball, while spinners could come into play when the ball gets old.

PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing XI

Pakistan (Probable XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

USA (Probable XI): Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar

PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The match 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and USA will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The match will begin from 7:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Published At:
