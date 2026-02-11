PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's Pakistan V United States Of America Match?

Pakistan vs United States Of America, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check who won yesterday's PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match, that was played in Colombo

Sahibzada Farhan
Sahibzada Farhan in action against the United States
  • PAK took on USA in the Group A encounter

  • United States had defeated the Men In Green in the last edition

  • Sahibzada Farhan powered to a 73 off 41 balls in PAK's victory

Pakistan made it two wins from two matches at the T20 World Cup as Sahibzada Farhan powered 73 off 41 deliveries in a 32-run success over the United States.

Having narrowly defeated the Netherlands in the tournament's opening match on Saturday, Pakistan leapfrogged India to go top of Group A and joined New Zealand as the second team with a perfect record at the competition. 

Farhan's knock, which included six fours and five sixes, was the catalyst after Saim Ayub (19) and Salman Agha (1) fell inside the powerplay. Farhan brought up his half-century from just 27 balls and outlasted Babar Azam (46) before being caught by Sanjay Krishnamurthi at long-off.

Shadab Khan hit a swift 30 off 12 balls to cap his side's innings at 190-9, with Shadley van Schalkwyk (4-25) doing his best to limit Pakistan in the death overs.

But that target always looked a tall order for USA. Shayan Jahangir (49 off 34) and Shubham Ranjane (51 off 30) were the main dangermen with the bat, but their scoring rate never truly kicked on and they were 123-4 with just four overs remaining.

Usman Tariq finished with figures of 3-27 for Pakistan, taking wickets from back-to-back balls in the penultimate over, as his side cruised over the line. A sterner test will surely await them on Sunday, against old rivals India. 

Data Debrief: Big-hitting Pakistan stay perfect 

Pakistan may have lost five wickets in their final two overs with the bat, but their score of 190-9 was their best at the T20 World Cup since 2016, and USA were unable to make it a nervy finish.

They have now started a T20 World Cup campaign with successive victories for only the third time in 10 participations, having also done so in 2012 and 2021.

As for opener Farhan, he now has seven maximums in the tournament so far, putting him top of the six-hitting charts.

