Pakistan Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Green Hunt Revenge After 2024 Shock Against Americans

Pakistan's Usman Khan, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Netherlands' Max O'Dowd during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan vs USA LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan enter their Group A clash with the United States riding the memory of a nervy start to their campaign, having edged past the Netherlands by just three wickets in their opener after a tense batting collapse that nearly saw them lose control of a manageable chase. That struggle has put fresh scrutiny on the batting depth and consistency of the Men in Green as they now face an increasingly confident USA side, which impressed with its bowling against India and will look to upset Pakistan again after their famous super-over win in the 2024 World Cup. With conditions in Colombo expected to assist bowlers early, this promises to be another intriguing encounter.

LIVE UPDATES