Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Take On NED As Colombo Readies For WC Opener

Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup live score Group A Match 1: Catch live scores and play-by-play updates from Match 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between PAK and NED at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, right here

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Match Live Updates, Colombo
Pakistan take on Netherlands in the opening game. ICC
PAK vs NED LIVE: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 featuring bigwigs Pakistan up against the Netherlands in their Group A clash at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Salman Ali Agha would want to keep all the diplomacy talk aside and keep cricket in focus against a Dutch side, who could be dangerous on their day. Scott Edwards' NED will also want to make the most of the opposition, who have been talking more of IND-PAK relations rather than cricket. Catch live scores and play-by-play updates from Match 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between PAK and NED at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Head To Head Record

Matches Played: 2
Pakistan Won: 2
Netherlands Won: 0
No Result: 0

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Today's Schedule

  • Pakistan vs Netherlands – 11:00 AM IST

  • West Indies vs Scotland – 3:00 PM IST

  • India vs USA – 7:00 PM IST

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed.

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming & Telecast Details

All matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast on Star Sports in India. The Pakistan vs Netherlands clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands will be available on JioStar app and website. The Pakistan vs Netherlands match starts at 11 AM IST.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

Published At:
