Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Take On NED As Colombo Readies For WC Opener

Pakistan take on Netherlands in the opening game. ICC

PAK vs NED LIVE: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 featuring bigwigs Pakistan up against the Netherlands in their Group A clash at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Salman Ali Agha would want to keep all the diplomacy talk aside and keep cricket in focus against a Dutch side, who could be dangerous on their day. Scott Edwards' NED will also want to make the most of the opposition, who have been talking more of IND-PAK relations rather than cricket. Catch live scores and play-by-play updates from Match 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between PAK and NED at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, right here

7 Feb 2026, 09:47:14 am IST Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Head To Head Record Matches Played: 2

Pakistan Won: 2

Netherlands Won: 0

No Result: 0

7 Feb 2026, 09:23:16 am IST Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Today's Schedule Pakistan vs Netherlands – 11:00 AM IST

West Indies vs Scotland – 3:00 PM IST

India vs USA – 7:00 PM IST

7 Feb 2026, 09:01:14 am IST Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed. Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen.

7 Feb 2026, 08:34:49 am IST Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming & Telecast Details All matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast on Star Sports in India. The Pakistan vs Netherlands clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands will be available on JioStar app and website. The Pakistan vs Netherlands match starts at 11 AM IST.