Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Take On NED As Colombo Readies For WC Opener

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Head To Head Record
Matches Played: 2
Pakistan Won: 2
Netherlands Won: 0
No Result: 0
Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Today's Schedule
Pakistan vs Netherlands – 11:00 AM IST
West Indies vs Scotland – 3:00 PM IST
India vs USA – 7:00 PM IST
Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed.
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen.
Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming & Telecast Details
All matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast on Star Sports in India. The Pakistan vs Netherlands clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands will be available on JioStar app and website. The Pakistan vs Netherlands match starts at 11 AM IST.
Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq