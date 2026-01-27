PAK U19 Vs NZ U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Super Six Clash?

Pakistan and New Zealand U19 sides clash on Tuesday in Harare
This will be the first match for both sides in the Super Six
Live telecast and streaming details listed
Pakistan entered the U19 World Cup Super Six stage with consecutive victories but will face a strong challenge in front of them as they take on New Zealand on Tuesday, January 27. Pakistan are the current U-19 Asia Cup champions, and they will look to extend the form further.
New Zealand, meanwhile, are yet to win a game so far in this edition of the World Cup. Two matches were washed out due to rain and in the only game where they some action, they suffered a devastating loss against India. Pakistan will be a strong team to face for them.
When and where will the PAK vs NZ U19, World Cup 2026 match take place?
The PAK vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on January 27, 2026, Tuesday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.
Where to watch PAK vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026 match live telecast and live stream in India?
The PAK vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026 match series will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026: Squads
Pakistan U19: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor(w), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Mohammad Shayan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Umar Zaib, Niqab Shafiq
New Zealand U19: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Selwin Sanjay, Flynn Morey, Mason Clarke, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison, Harry Burns, Brandon Matzopoulos