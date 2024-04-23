Apink's Yoon Bo-mi Confirms Relationship With Black Eyed Pilseung's Rado; Agencies Issue Statements

A report dated April 23 disclosed that K-Pop girl group Apink’s member Yoon Bo-mi and Black Eyed Pilseung’s Rado have been romantically involved for about seven years, and have kept their relationship hidden from the public eye. Allegedly, the couple’s union commenced in 2017, blossoming through their shared passion for creating music, and has since endured over the years.
Apink’s third full-length album, ‘PINK REVOLUTION,’ released in 2016, featured the title track ‘Only One,’ which was written, composed, and arranged by Black Eyed Pilseung. Their initial connection might have occurred during this period, which would have led to the two developing romantic feelings for each other. Additionally, the song marked their first collaboration as vocalist and music producer. In fact, in an interview, Rado even revealed that ‘Only One’ was his favourite song.
Since then, the two have quietly been offering mutual support from behind the scenes. Rado consistently backed Yoon Bo-mi’s group endeavours, while she served as his muse for composing music. Furthermore, a report suggested that the two have made commitments to build a future together. Is marriage on the cards? Only time will tell.
Soon after these reports surfaced, both their respective agencies issued official statements.
The singer’s agency, Choi Creative Lab, issued a statement, stating, “Upon confirmation with Yoon Bo-mi, she is maintaining a good relationship as reported in the articles. However, as it is the artist’s private life, we ask for your understanding in not being able to confirm any other details.” Similarly, Rado’s agency, Highup Entertainment, also confirmed the news along similar lines, “Please look upon the two with warmth.”
On the professional front, Rado is one half of the production and song writing duo Black Eyed Pilseung, which formed in 2014. The duo launched their own entertainment company and have debuted the popular girl group, STAYC. On the other hand, Yoon Bo-mi made her debut as a part of Apink in 2011. Years later, she stepped into acting and currently, she appears in ‘Queen of Tears’ portraying the role of Secretary Na, a character that has garnered considerable affection from fans.