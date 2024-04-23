Apink's Yoon Bo-mi Confirms Relationship With Black Eyed Pilseung's Rado; Agencies Issue Statements

On the professional front, Rado is one half of the production and song writing duo Black Eyed Pilseung, which formed in 2014. The duo launched their own entertainment company and have debuted the popular girl group, STAYC. On the other hand, Yoon Bo-mi made her debut as a part of Apink in 2011. Years later, she stepped into acting and currently, she appears in ‘Queen of Tears’ portraying the role of Secretary Na, a character that has garnered considerable affection from fans.