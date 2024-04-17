'Queen Of Tears' Makes tvN History, Dethrones 'Crash Landing On You' To Become The Highest-Rated K-Drama

Ever since its premiere on March 9, ‘Queen of Tears’ is what all K-Drama enthusiasts have been talking about. The romantic-drama, which features Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, has entranced audiences and dominated even viewership ratings.
Just weeks ago, the tvN show quickly dethroned the highly-acclaimed show ‘Reply 1988’ and took its place in the third position. Soon after, the show reached the second place, and took over ‘Goblin.’ It was only a matter of time when one would know if the show would overtake the much-loved ‘Crash Landing on You.’
And as announced by tvN, it has. ‘Queen of Tears’ has officially secured the title of the highest-rated K-Drama in tvN’s history, achieving an impressive 23.072% viewership rating from households in the Seoul metropolitan area.
The announcement put out by tvN suggested that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s ‘Crash Landing on You’ is now in the second place with 22.677% viewership ratings. Meanwhile, Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook and Kim Go-eun’s ‘Goblin’ has moved to the third place with 21.575% ratings.
Check out the post here:
The news sent the internet into frenzy, with fans jubilantly celebrating this historic moment for the entire team behind ‘Queen of Tears,’ who have delivered nothing short of spectacular performances in their respective roles. The show also features Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, Lee Joo-bin in main roles among many more.
With a few episodes still remaining, there’s a high chance that ‘Queen of Tears’ will reach even higher in its viewership ratings.
Additionally, with the love and popularity it has received for its unique storyline, the makers have decided to release two special episodes on May 4 and 5, the weekend after the conclusion of the show’s original run on April 28. Till then, you can catch new episodes coming out every Saturday and Sunday on tvN and for international audiences, on Netflix.