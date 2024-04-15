Art & Entertainment

After 'Reply 1988', 'Queen Of Tears' Now Surpasses 'Goblin' To Become 2nd Highest-Rated K-Drama In tvN History

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won starrer 'Queen of Tears' has become the second highest-rated K-Drama in tvN history. Will it be able to break the record held by 'Crash Landing on You?'

‘Queen of Tears’ is one K-Drama that has been on everyone’s watch list ever since its release. Starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in lead roles, this romantic-drama show has now broken another record.

Last week, the show had surpassed ‘Reply 1988’ to become the third highest-rated drama in tvN history. And a week later, it has gone on to become the second highest-rated, breaking the record previously held by the highly-acclaimed 2016 drama ‘Goblin.’

The latest episode of the show received outstanding ratings over the weekend. On April 14, with the release of its 12th episode, the show achieved an all-time high viewership. According to Nielsen Korea, the K-Drama achieved an average nationwide rating of 20.7%.

Starring Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, and Kim Go-eun in the lead roles, ‘Goblin’ reached the 20% mark at the time of its release. After surpassing it, ‘Queen of Tears’ is now second only to the 2020 acclaimed Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starrer drama ‘Crash Landing on You,’ which received an outstanding viewership of 21.7% during its final episode.

Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won's 'Queen Of Tears' Becomes 3rd Highest-Rated K-Drama In tvN History, Surpasses 'Reply 1988'

Directed by Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won, ‘Queen of Tears’ portrays the journey of a married couple, who end up getting divorced only to ultimately rediscovering their love for each other after overcoming numerous challenges. Other than the leads, the main ensemble cast also includes Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Lee Joo-bin.

The show premiered on tvN on March 9, 2024, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 KST. Additionally, it is available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions. The show is scheduled for 16 episodes in total. Very recently, given its global popularity, the show’s makers have decided to release two more episodes, which will be aired post the completion of the regular run on April 28. The two-part special episodes are set to premiere on May 4 and 5.

With still a few episodes left for the show’s conclusion, will ‘Queen of Tears’ be able to surpass the record that’s held by ‘Crash Landing on You?’ Only time will tell.

