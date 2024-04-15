After 'Reply 1988', 'Queen Of Tears' Now Surpasses 'Goblin' To Become 2nd Highest-Rated K-Drama In tvN History

The show premiered on tvN on March 9, 2024, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 KST. Additionally, it is available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions. The show is scheduled for 16 episodes in total. Very recently, given its global popularity, the show’s makers have decided to release two more episodes, which will be aired post the completion of the regular run on April 28. The two-part special episodes are set to premiere on May 4 and 5.