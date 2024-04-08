Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won's 'Queen Of Tears' Becomes 3rd Highest-Rated K-Drama In tvN History, Surpasses 'Reply 1988'

‘Queen of Tears,’ starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in the lead roles, reigns as a top-ranking drama, captivating audiences since its premiere on March 9. The tvN romantic comedy, which is also available on Netflix, has garnered widespread acclaim, with its engaging storyline and surprising cameos captivating attention.
Now, the show has achieved a significant milestone, and has gone on to become the third highest-rated K-Drama in tvN’s history, solidifying its success both domestically and internationally.
On April 7, the show’s 10th episode aired and that day, it achieved its highest viewership ratings to date. Nielsen Korea reported that the latest episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 19.0%, solidifying its position as the most-watched program of any kind to air on Sunday.
The show not only set a new personal record in ratings but also surpassed the highly-acclaimed star-studded ‘Reply 1988’ to secure the third-highest ratings of any tvN drama. Currently, ‘Queen of Tears’ stands just below the popular hits ‘Crash Landing on You’ and ‘Goblin,’ both of which have crossed the 20% mark in ratings.
While the drama streams every Saturday and Sunday on tvN, it’s also available to global audiences via Netflix. On the giant streaming platform, the show has secured the top spot in the non-English segment, garnering 4.3 million views just this week alone and has gone on to become the most-watched show in this category.
In addition to its ratings and viewership, the show’s popularity is also evident on all social media platforms, where viewers share their thoughts and continue to shower praise on the show and its lead as well as supporting ensemble cast.
‘Queen of Tears’ depicts the journey of a married couple experiencing burnout and divorce, only to end up rediscovering their love for each other after overcoming numerous challenges.